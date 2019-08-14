Plymouth Antiquarian Society hosts annual summer fair

The Plymouth Antiquarian Society is hosting its annual summer fair on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The old-fashioned New England fair, held under big tent on the Hedge House lawn overlooking Plymouth Harbor, features antiques, jewelry, and homemade goodies at bargain prices. A raffle will also be held for items such as a 10-foot Manatee kayak from L.L. Bean and an Apple iPad. A book of six raffle tickets costs $5; you don’t have to be present to win.

The event is free and open to the public, though early birds who want first dibs can enter at 9:30 a.m. for a $10 fee.