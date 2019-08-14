Plymouth Antiquarian Society hosts annual summer fair
The Plymouth Antiquarian Society is hosting its annual summer fair on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The old-fashioned New England fair, held under big tent on the Hedge House lawn overlooking Plymouth Harbor, features antiques, jewelry, and homemade goodies at bargain prices. A raffle will also be held for items such as a 10-foot Manatee kayak from L.L. Bean and an Apple iPad. A book of six raffle tickets costs $5; you don’t have to be present to win.
The event is free and open to the public, though early birds who want first dibs can enter at 9:30 a.m. for a $10 fee.
All proceeds from the fair support the preservation of the society’s three historic homes and local history programs. Hedge House is located at 126 Water St. For more information, call 508-746-0012 or e-mail director@plymouthantiquarian.org. Visit plymouthantiquarian.org
