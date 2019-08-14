West calendar: What’s happening this week

ARLINGTON Watch artist Freedom Baird develop her “Room To Grow” exhibition, a public art installation in progress along the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington, which will be on view through Sept. 29. The public is invited to witness the creative process and talk with the artist on upcoming Sundays through Sept. 22 (except Sept. 1) from 3 to 6 p.m. A reception with music and refreshments is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. (rain date Sept. 22). The installation is located just west of Linwood Street near Spy Pond Park. Visit arlingtonpublicart.org /room-to-grow.

NEWTON Author, historian, and Boston by Foot docent Dina Vargo will give a talk titled “Hidden History of Boston” at the Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. Learn some of Boston’s lesser-known stories, including that of William Monroe Trotter , publisher of an independent African-American newspaper and a beacon of civil rights activism at the turn of the century. Admission is free.

CONCORD On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Concord Museum presents a staged reading of “I Want to Go to Jail,” an original play by Pamela Swing and Elizabeth Dabanka that transports the audience back to 1919, when suffragists grappled with unexpected obstacles in their quest to pass the suffrage amendment, performed by the theater group We Did It for You! Women’s Journey through History. The performance will be preceded by a reception featuring the Saltbox Brewery. The reception begins at 6 p.m.; the play starts at 7. Admission is $10 general, $5 members. To reserve a space, go to concordmuseum.org or call 978-369-9763, ext. 216. The museum is at 53 Cambridge Turnpike.

SUDBURY “Out of Africa,” an exhibit of paintings by Dr. Sidhartha Pani of Newton, is on view at Emerson Medical, 490 Boston Post Road, through Oct. 24. The series is based on Pani’s family’s experiences in Kenya and Tanzania, and the wildlife of the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Amboseli, and Masai Mara. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nancy Shohet West

