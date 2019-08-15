With a focus on ‘peace,’ Dracut woman offers silent meditation hikes

“Maybe you are in a yoga or meditation class or sitting in your home. But I would say that anyone who spends time in nature is meditating, whether they know it or not.

“When people think of meditating, most people have a tendency to see it as an inside practice,” said Lanteigne, a Dracut resident.

For most, the word “meditation” conjures up images of people in a quiet, often solitary space, with low light, breathing deeply and sitting motionless. Lisa Lanteigne has other ideas. She wants action.

“To me, meditation does not have to just be seated – I feel as though anything you are doing that keeps you in the present moment, or mindfulness, is in fact a meditation of sorts,” said Lanteigne. “So it’s not a ‘prescribed’ form of a meditation, but more of a ‘free form’ meditation, because what works for one person may not work for another.”

For example, Lanteigne said she makes a conscious effort to be very “present” in the moment in any number of activities, including hiking or doing yard work.

“And the time just seems to fly,” she said. “This is a sure sign of being mindful of the moment. You become so immersed in what you’re doing, time becomes irrelevant.”

Lanteigne is a nationally certified, state-licensed acupuncturist with a degree in traditional Chinese medicine. Her passion, she said, “lies in natural health, with an emphasis on one’s mental health.”

“When you consider the fact that over 75 percent of doctor’s visits have a stress-related component, I believe that learning how to mentally strengthen your mind is the key to living a happier and healthier life,” said Lanteigne. “My goal is to help people find peace through heart-based meditation, which focuses on emotions and learning how to control them through mental-strength training.”

She also volunteers with the Trustees of Reservations, hosting “silent meditation hikes” during the spring and fall months. The hikes, she said, came from her own experience with the Trustees.

Hike leader Lisa Lanteigne strolls along a boardwalk at Ward Reservation. (June Lateigne)

“In December of 2015, I attended a night hike in the dunes up at Crane Beach” in Ipswich, said Lanteigne. “It was a beautiful, cold, starry night.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed the hike, there were many people and lots of chatter, and I couldn’t help but wish for more peace and quiet so as to enjoy the peace and stillness of the night,” she said. “I kept pulling my friends to the back of the line so we could be still and stare up at the night sky.”

Afterwards, the group gathered at a local tavern, and Lanteigne brought up the concept of a silent meditation hike. The guide that evening liked the idea, she said, and soon the pair were collaborating on a hike for the following spring.

“I had a few months to plan, so the hike ended up morphing into something more, and I decided to give it a theme of ‘peace,’ ” said Lanteigne. “So the hikes include information on meditation, how it affects the body and mind, and how to use it to create peace not only on a personal level, but also how this inner peace can reflect back out into the world.”

According to Lanteigne, the theme of peace has ‘stuck’ because it resonates with participants.

“The silent meditation hikes are a very cool and unique experience,” she said. “Most people, even those that love nature, don’t usually go hiking at night, so the guided ‘silent’ group hike is a great way to experience the sights and sounds of the night.’’

“I like to start the hikes by sharing information on how we can literally create peace using our body’s own intelligence and how that peace can transfer out into the world around us,” said Lanteigne. “We then head out for a silent hike, which lasts about 45 minutes.”

By definition, moving meditation can be done almost anywhere. But Lanteigne does have several special places that are among her favorites:

■ Crane Estate, Ipswich — “The property is spacious and has a variety of terrain,” Lanteigne said. “You can hike along the marsh, through the woods, sand dunes, beach or estate gardens. You can always find a spot to stop, breathe in fresh air and meditate.”

■ Ward Reservation, Andover — “It has lots of hills in which to get one’s heart pumping and plenty of fresh air to breathe,” she said. “The views are beautiful and the trails are very well maintained. This property is part of the Stevens–Coolidge property, which holds all kinds of fun things to do for kids and adults alike.”

■ Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge — “It is a beautiful property with an interesting history,” she said. “It’s well known for its gardens and monuments, is very peaceful, and has many spots for quiet reflection.”

Lanteigne said the silent meditation hikes are designed to replenish participants at an emotional, mental, and physical level by allowing them to reconnect with nature.

“One thing that strikes me most during the hikes is seeing a line of people slowly walking in silence, all holding lights or lanterns under the night sky,” said Lanteigne. “The visual evokes a sense of peace and oneness with nature and each other. At the end of the hike, there’s a silent meditation and a reminder of the power we all have within ourselves to create inner peace.”

Reach Globe correspondent Brion O’Connor at brionoc@verizon.net. For details on the ‘Silent Meditation’ hikes hosted by the Trustees of Reservations, visit “events” at thetrustees.org.