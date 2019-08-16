Northborough couple recalls race to the moon in the ’60s

“And then I realized, in that short period of time, it had basically gone up 40 stories, so I’d say it was moving pretty good!” he said in a phone interview.

From where he was standing at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Fla., Tom Moore, then 24, initially thought the rocket was moving rather slowly.

It was July 16, 1969, and everything was silent. In the distance stood the Saturn V rocket, a 363-foot-tall behemoth carrying thousands of tons of propellant and three comparatively tiny men — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins — into space. Dense clouds of smoke billowed out from beneath the rocket before the fuel ignited, emitting a brilliant white light.

Advertisement

As a member of the Space Sciences Team at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., Moore was tasked with activating a seismograph — an instrument that measures ground movements, in this case because of the rocket launch — right before takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center.

“At first it was awful quiet and I realized ‘Yeah, it takes a while for the sound to get here,’ ” Moore said. “As soon as the sound arrived, basically you got this feeling of all of these blasts hitting your body. It was just enough that you could feel it and know something was going on.”

Moore, now 74, and his wife Dana, 69, who now live in Northborough, were student co-ops in the late ’60s when NASA was working on its most ambitious project: landing a man on the moon.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic space flight, the Northborough Free Library hosted an exhibit of Apollo 11 memorabilia — including items from the Moores’ personal collection — during July.

Moore, a student of engineering physics at the University of Tennessee, worked on early computers like the SDS 930 — a massive device that used mylar tape and IBM punch cards for input and stored memory on magnetic tape — to calculate orbits, convert data between analog and digital formats, and calculate electrical potential.

Advertisement

“The people I worked with saw this as a learning opportunity for me and they were giving me relevant work that would help me learn,” Moore said.

Dana Moore studied aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati, where she was one of only five women in the program, and the only one to graduate. Her co-op duties involved drafting components for satellites and work at the altitude wind tunnel in Huntsville, where contractors would test rocket models. That’s how she met her future husband.

“Tom helped me repair my drafting table and that’s how we met,” she said. “It wasn’t working quite right and he helped me get it to work properly.”

Though there were few women working in the field at the time, Dana said her colleagues treated her with respect, with one exception. One young engineer who was supposed to serve as the liaison between the technicians at the wind tunnel and the people gathering data didn’t like her at all.

“He’d see me talking to the techs and he’d say ‘You can’t be here!’ and he’d chase me off to another room,” Dana said. “When the techs had a chance, they’d sneak around and say to me, ‘Sorry, he’s a pill.’”

After the moon landing on July 20, 1969, funding for NASA began to dry up and many switched from astronautics to aeronautics. The Moores began working at the University of Tennessee. Later, when Tom began work at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard to rewrite computer programs, he and Dana moved to Northborough to start a family. They have a daughter and a son.

Advertisement

“We’re fortunate,” Dana said. “We’ve had a good life, a good marriage, and great kids.”

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com.