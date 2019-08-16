South Calendar: What’s happening this week
HINGHAM The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on Planter’s Hill at scenic World’s End park. Combining the pleasures of music and nature, the regional orchestra will offer a program consisting of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Mozart’s “A Little Night Music,” Puccini’s “The Chrysanthemums,” and J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” with acclaimed violin soloist Irina Muresanu. The concert takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Nantasket Junction MBTA parking lot, 190 Summer St., with a free shuttle to Planter’s Hill. The cost is $25; $20 for Trustees of Reservations members. For tickets, visit thetrustees.org/things-to-do/south-of-boston/event-47257.html.
MARSHFIELD Ventress Memorial Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, combining memories of those who enjoyed the festival with an introduction for a younger generation to the music and culture of the 1960s. The multigenerational celebration will feature music, a short film, karaoke, dancing, and themed refreshments. The free event takes place at 15 Library Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit ventresslibrary.org.
Advertisement
PLYMOUTH Denny Laine, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and cofounder of both the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings, will perform his solo acoustic show, “Songs & Stories,” at The Spire Center. The show features acoustic versions of songs from Laine’s heyday, with emphasis on McCartney’s “Band On The Run” and “The Magnificent Moodies” albums. The show takes place in the music hall at 25½ Court St. on Friday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36, and can be purchased at spirecenter.org.
SHARON Noted historian and prolific author Anthony Sammarco will present “Along Blue Hill Avenue,” an illustrated lecture on three Boston neighborhoods connected by that street: Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan. The focus will be on history, places of worship, movie houses, and architecture. The free program will be held at the Sharon Adult Center, 219 Massapoag Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:45 p.m. Call the center at 781-784-8000 to reserve seating.
Advertisement
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.