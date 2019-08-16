South Calendar: What’s happening this week

HINGHAM The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on Planter’s Hill at scenic World’s End park. Combining the pleasures of music and nature, the regional orchestra will offer a program consisting of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Mozart’s “A Little Night Music,” Puccini’s “The Chrysanthemums,” and J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” with acclaimed violin soloist Irina Muresanu. The concert takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Nantasket Junction MBTA parking lot, 190 Summer St., with a free shuttle to Planter’s Hill. The cost is $25; $20 for Trustees of Reservations members. For tickets, visit thetrustees.org/things-to-do/south-of-boston/event-47257.html.

MARSHFIELD Ventress Memorial Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, combining memories of those who enjoyed the festival with an introduction for a younger generation to the music and culture of the 1960s. The multigenerational celebration will feature music, a short film, karaoke, dancing, and themed refreshments. The free event takes place at 15 Library Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit ventresslibrary.org.