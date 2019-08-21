Go camping right in Wellesley with the family
Wellesley is opening up a local town field for a special campout weekend for families early next month.
The third annual Family Campout is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kelly Field, which is behind the Bates Elementary School at 116 Elmwood Road. It is planned to run through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, according to a flier for the event.
“Bring your whole family out for a night of fun, learning, and camping, right in your own backyard,” the flier said.
The event is hosted by the town’s Recreation Department and Natural Resources Commission, the flier said, and will feature games, food, and camping tips. The cost is $10 per person.
Advertisement
Residents can register for the campout and other fall activities through the Recreation Department’s online portal at wellesleyma.gov/600/recreation or by calling 781-235-2370.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.