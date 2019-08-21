Go camping right in Wellesley with the family

Wellesley is opening up a local town field for a special campout weekend for families early next month.

The third annual Family Campout is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kelly Field, which is behind the Bates Elementary School at 116 Elmwood Road. It is planned to run through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, according to a flier for the event.

“Bring your whole family out for a night of fun, learning, and camping, right in your own backyard,” the flier said.