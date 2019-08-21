Constellation art, a community chorus, and artistic pairings
LITTLETON Curious about your local community chorus? The Nashoba Valley Chorale invites anyone who likes to sing to attend an evening of participatory music on Monday, Aug. 26, to learn about vocal technique, try singing some of the group’s repertoire for the upcoming season, and visit with chorale members afterwards at the Pub On the Common. The musical component of the evening takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 461 King St. For more information, e-mail rosieml@yahoo.com.
MAYNARD 6 Bridges Gallery presents “Affinities,” an exhibit in which member artists work in pairs to explore similarities in their art, whether those commonalities involve subject matter, color, texture, inspiration, form, or design. The exhibit is on view now through Oct. 5, with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. The gallery is located at 77 Main St. For more information, call 978-897-3825 or go to www.6bridges.gallery.
CONCORD Paintings by The Umbrella Community Arts Center’s yearlong artist-in-residence, Massachusetts native Nicholas Anthony Mancini, are on view now through Sept. 15 at 40 Stow St. Mancini’s oil paintings focus on how we identify our sense of place as we navigate our surroundings. For more information, call 978-371-0820 or go to www.theumbrellaarts.org.
MARLBOROUGH Feeling creative? Join fellow crafters for a “Crafter Dark” session on beaded constellation art at the Marlborough Public Library on Monday, Aug. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. At this art class for adults, you’ll learn about beaded constellation art and have the chance to make something of your own. Please preregister by calling 508-624-6992 or e-mailing dcook@cwmars.org. The library is located at 35 West Main St.
Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.