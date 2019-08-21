Constellation art, a community chorus, and artistic pairings

LITTLETON Curious about your local community chorus? The Nashoba Valley Chorale invites anyone who likes to sing to attend an evening of participatory music on Monday, Aug. 26, to learn about vocal technique, try singing some of the group’s repertoire for the upcoming season, and visit with chorale members afterwards at the Pub On the Common. The musical component of the evening takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 461 King St. For more information, e-mail rosieml@yahoo.com.

MAYNARD 6 Bridges Gallery presents “Affinities,” an exhibit in which member artists work in pairs to explore similarities in their art, whether those commonalities involve subject matter, color, texture, inspiration, form, or design. The exhibit is on view now through Oct. 5, with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. The gallery is located at 77 Main St. For more information, call 978-897-3825 or go to www.6bridges.gallery.