EEE samples discovered in Andover, Lowell
The first two samples of Eastern equine encephalitis in Essex County this year were detected Aug. 16 in Andover, according to state officials.
A sample also tested positive for the potentially fatal brain disease in Lowell — which is in Middlesex County — on Aug. 9, according to state reports.
The Andover Health Division reported the two mosquito pools that tested positive were in the Abbot Street area and were of a species known to bite humans. The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District was scheduled to conduct spraying in that area last week. In addition, Andover health officials said the town’s athletic fields would be treated.
Residents are cautioned to use repellent containing DEET, avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants, and dump any standing water.
According to state officials, EEE virus-positive mosquitoes have been detected this year in 310 samples, most of them south of Boston in Bristol and Plymouth counties.
On Aug. 16, the Grafton Board of Health confirmed a human case of EEE, a man between 19 and 30, according to state offficials. The state on Aug. 10 had announced that a man over 60 from southern Plymouth County became the first Massachusetts resident to test positive for the virus since 2013.
The state also has recorded 53 samples of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus, including Aug. 6 in Medford.
