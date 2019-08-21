EEE samples discovered in Andover, Lowell

The first two samples of Eastern equine encephalitis in Essex County this year were detected Aug. 16 in Andover, according to state officials.

A sample also tested positive for the potentially fatal brain disease in Lowell — which is in Middlesex County — on Aug. 9, according to state reports.

The Andover Health Division reported the two mosquito pools that tested positive were in the Abbot Street area and were of a species known to bite humans. The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District was scheduled to conduct spraying in that area last week. In addition, Andover health officials said the town’s athletic fields would be treated.