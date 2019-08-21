Fire chief disciplined for causing accident while texting

According to the police report, the accident happened on July 31 at about 9 a.m. on Route 53 in Hanover, in front of Savers and down the street from the Norwell public safety building. Reardon, who was driving a town vehicle, hit a stopped truck in front of him, causing two other vehicles to be rear-ended.

Neither Reardon nor Town Administrator Peter Morin would say would what the disciplinary action entailed. Reardon said he and three other people involved in the crash were released after treatment.

Norwell Fire Chief T. Andrew Reardon will be disciplined for texting while driving and causing a four-car, chain-reaction accident that sent the chief and three other people to the hospital.

Reardon and three other people were taken to South Shore Hospital and three of the vehicles were towed, the police report said.



In a statement released a week later, Morin said that Reardon told the investigating officer that he “may have been distracted by reaching for his reading glasses to read an incoming text.”



Reardon was issued a warning for violation of the laws against texting and driving and found to be “presumptively at fault,” the statement said.



“The chief acknowledges the serious nature of the accident and that as fire chief he is held to a high standard of conduct,” Morin said in the statement. “I have informed him of my intentions to recommend disciplinary action commensurate with his failure to meet those standards. The chief has informed me that he agrees with my recommendation and will not exercise his right to a hearing or to otherwise appeal.”



Reardon has been Norwell’s fire chief since 2007 and has been with the department since 1976. In his statement, Morin noted that Reardon has served the town “with distinction for over

three decades.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.