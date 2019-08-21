Hot tempers, a possible mailbox peeper, and a wild chase

On June 30, Saugus police received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight in progress at Walmart on Route 1. According to the police log entry, one of the responding officers reported that it “was an argument over a case of water” and the men involved had been sent on their way. At 9:49 p.m. Aug. 1, Bridgewater police received a call from a resident who said that two men were fighting in front of his property. Police later tweeted that the men were “arguing over a puppy.” On July 22, Marblehead police got a call from a resident who reported having a dispute with a neighbor “over growing of trees” and “believes they are destroying her property.” Shortly before noon on July 22, a woman told Bridgewater police that her neighbor “became threatening to her” while she was cutting her lawn. Police tweeted that “he raised his hands, as if he was a bear,” and “used a leaf blower to blow air in her face.”

‘FABULOUS NAILS’

On Aug. 7, Malden police posted two surveillance images of a woman with long green fingernails who was smoking a cigarette while approaching people’s doorsteps and apparently looking through their mailboxes. In a Facebook post titled “Fabulous Nails,” police wrote: “Hello, Ma’am. We hope you love the neighborhood in and around the area of Park Street in the City of Malden. We must say, we love the long green fingernails; really brings out the spirit of SUMMER. Just have one little request . . . STOP LOOKING INTO MAILBOXES THAT DON’T BELONG TO YOU. It not only concerns the person living there, it also troubles the police department. If you need help finding the nearest post office, come on over to the Malden Police Station (800 Eastern Ave., Malden), and we’ll help you find one. We want you to continue to enjoy the sunny weather, but we assure you, you will not find the sun shining in a closed mailbox, we promise. Just walk on by . . . — Your Friends at Malden PD.” Police added that this kind of behavior is common among folks who engage in mail fraud: They’ll open credit or debit cards in your name and then try to intercept correspondence in the mail. So be on the lookout for people scoping out your mail, and monitor your accounts closely.

HOW NOT TO SAVE $28.66

At 2:09 p.m. July 24, police were called to Rite Aid in Wareham for a report of a woman shoplifting in the store. The woman then took off in a blue Nissan driving westbound on Marion Road, and within minutes, Officer Zina Kelsch located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woods at Wareham apartment complex, according to police. The suspect then drove in reverse at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and struck Kelsch’s cruiser. “The car collided with Officer Kelsch’s cruiser and for a few moments both vehicles were hung up on each other on Swifts Beach Road,” the police statement said. “Officer Kelsch then ran to the car and attempted to open the door ordering the woman out. The suspect was able to free the vehicle and sped off onto Littleton Drive, where she abandoned the car and fled into the woods.” Other Wareham officers, along with officers from the State Police and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, set up a perimeter, and after “an extensive search” Wareham officers Christopher Corner and Joseph Cardoza located the suspect on Camardo Drive. Police recovered the merchandise — valued at $28.66 — that she allegedly stole from Rite Aid, and after searching the suspect and her vehicle, also found what was believed to be powder cocaine, crack cocaine, Suboxone, Gabapentin, a digital scale, and $921 in cash. The 41-year-old Randolph woman was charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, shoplifting, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended driver’s license, marked lanes violation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

