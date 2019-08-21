Jersey boys, Hopper’s houses, and lanterns
BEVERLY Oh, what a night! “Jersey Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is being performed through Sunday, Sept. 1, featuring original direction, choreography, and an immersive, 360-degree experience at North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road. The musical features hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” For show times and ticket information, visit nsmt.org.
GLOUCESTER On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m., view the local landscape and architecture made famous by American realist painter Edward Hopper on “Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour,” which is offered rain or shine through Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. The cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers, and reservations are required. For more information, call 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or visit capeannmuseum.org/events.
Advertisement
NEWBURYPORT Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness will present its ninth annual Lantern Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 to 8 p.m., at Bartlet Mall. The event is free, with a suggested $10 donation per lantern. All are welcome to decorate, light, and float the lanterns on Frog Pond at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, picnics, and flashlights. For more information, visit ocawareness.org/lantern-festival. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 2.
SALEM Ahoy! The 37th annual Antique and Classic Boat Festival continues Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hawthorne Cove Marina, 10 White St. Check out vintage yachts and sailboats from 1900 through the 1960s, meet skippers and crews, and enjoy boat rides, a crafts market, and old-time band music. Admission is $5, free for children under 12. For information, call 978-448-6757 or visit boatfestival.org.
Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.