Jersey boys, Hopper’s houses, and lanterns

BEVERLY Oh, what a night! “Jersey Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is being performed through Sunday, Sept. 1, featuring original direction, choreography, and an immersive, 360-degree experience at North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road. The musical features hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” For show times and ticket information, visit nsmt.org.

GLOUCESTER On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m., view the local landscape and architecture made famous by American realist painter Edward Hopper on “Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour,” which is offered rain or shine through Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. The cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers, and reservations are required. For more information, call 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or visit capeannmuseum.org/events.