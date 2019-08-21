Land trust celebrates 20 years with hiking

The Westwood Land Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving land and wildlife habitat in town, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with monthly hikes through local protected properties.

The next hike is scheduled for Sept. 15, and will cover 2 miles through Clapboardtree Meadow and the adjacent 23 acres of mature woods. Participants should meet at 1 p.m. in the Universal Technical Institute parking lot at 1 Upland Road in Norwood.



The hikes are for humans only; no dogs allowed.

