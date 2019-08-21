MBTA extends bus service to Arlington Center

The MBTA next month is launching new bus service to Arlington Center. The Route 95 bus currently runs between West Medford and Sullivan Square in Charlestown. Starting on Sunday, Sept. 1, the route will add stops on High Street in Medford and Medford Street in Arlington Center.

The Medford Street stop, near the Regent Theatre, is the same location where the Route 80 bus currently stops.

The new bus run is one of an initial round of service changes the MBTA is implementing as part of its Better Bus Project. Arlington officials said that the change will provide more transit connections to the town’s residents by offering a direct link from Arlington Center to Sullivan Square on the MBTA’s Orange Line.