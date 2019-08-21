MBTA extends bus service to Arlington Center
The MBTA next month is launching new bus service to Arlington Center. The Route 95 bus currently runs between West Medford and Sullivan Square in Charlestown. Starting on Sunday, Sept. 1, the route will add stops on High Street in Medford and Medford Street in Arlington Center.
The Medford Street stop, near the Regent Theatre, is the same location where the Route 80 bus currently stops.
The new bus run is one of an initial round of service changes the MBTA is implementing as part of its Better Bus Project. Arlington officials said that the change will provide more transit connections to the town’s residents by offering a direct link from Arlington Center to Sullivan Square on the MBTA’s Orange Line.
Advertisement
Town officials also noted a reduction in service that could affect some Arlington riders. Between Clarendon Hill, on the edge of Somerville and Arlington, and Davis Square, there will be reduced hours on weekdays and weekend service will be eliminated on Route 89.
On weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after 7 p.m., bus riders will need to take the Route 87 or 88 buses to Davis Square and transfer to Bus 89 for service to Sullivan Square.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.