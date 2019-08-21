Medford plans new Fire Department headquarters

The city is still evaluating where to construct the new station, including the possibility of rebuilding on the current site.

At the request of Mayor Stephanie M. Burke, the City Council recently authorized the city to borrow $1.5 million for planning and design of the station, which would replace the existing headquarters on Main Street. Officials say the city needs a new facility because the existing station, built around 1963, is outdated.

Medford has five neighborhood fire stations, in addition to its headquarters.

“This is the first step in ensuring that the men and women of the Medford Fire Department received a new state-of-the-art facility,” Burke said in a statement. “I will be working alongside Fire Chief Frank Gilberti to assemble a building committee to begin the process.”

Even as it moves toward building a new headquarters, the city is preparing for the purchase of a new ladder truck, a several-month process that involves developing specifications for the vehicle. The new truck would replace one of the city’s existing two ladder trucks, which was purchased in 2000. The other truck was acquired in 2010.

