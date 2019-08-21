Mosquitoes carrying EEE virus found west of Boston

A cluster of seven towns including Hopkinton have been deemed to be at critical risk for Eastern equine encephalitis after the latest round of mosquito pool testing in the area.

In addition to Hopkinton, the critical warning has been issued for Grafton, Northbridge, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Upton, and Westborough. Many outdoor events have been canceled, and residents are cautioned to use repellent containing DEET, avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants, and dump any standing water.

According to state officials, EEE virus-positive mosquitoes have been detected this year in 310 samples. Included are mosquitoes known to bite humans.