A new gallery manager, adult prom night, and a search for playwrights

Massasoit Theatre Company in Brockton is looking for aspiring playwrights for its annual New Works Play Festival, which will premier the original work of five playwrights in an evening of staged readings presented at Massasoit Community College’s Buckley Performing Arts Center. Short-form (between 10 and 15 minutes and with six or fewer actors) and long-form (between 25 and 90 minutes and with 10 or fewer actors) works submitted before Nov. 1 are eligible to be chosen. Plays must also be complete stories (or stand on their own as coherent stories if they’re part of a larger work), and playwrights must be local and available for the performance if their works are selected. Winners will be announced next January and the New Works Play Festival will take place in May.

Eastern Bank announced an $11 million construction loan to developer Thorndike Development for construction of the Copperworks Condominiums in Canton . Copperworks, a three-story boutique condominium community, is being developed by Thorndike in a joint venture with the Vazza Real Estate Group and is being built on the site where Paul Revere fabricated the copper panels for the original Massachusetts State House dome in 1802; it would later be gilded with gold leaf for the first time in 1874. The condos are part of the Paul Revere Heritage Site, which will also include a restaurant and museum in the original foundry. First occupancies for Copperworks are planned for December 2019.

To the Moon and Back in Plymouth is raising money for its programs to help children exposed to opioids before birth with its Adult Prom Night on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

To the Moon and Back, an advocacy nonprofit from Plymouth focused on children exposed to opioids before birth, is hosting its second annual Adult Prom Night benefit fund-raiser. The evening will include spiked punch, a photo booth, a prom court for three couples, dancing, and live music provided by Soul City Band. Proceeds help the group to support children exposed to or dependent on opioids in utero; some are born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which can lead to hearing and vision problems, fine and gross motor delays, behavioral and cognitive problems, and more. Tickets are $100 per person ($75 each for those in groups of eight), and are available at www.adultpromnight.eventbrite.com. The prom will be held Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Alden Park Bar and Grill, 160 Colony Place. For additional information, sponsorship or donation opportunities, contact Andy Harmon at andy@2themoonandback.org.

Bridgewater Public Library is featuring a photo-based art exhibit, “Visual Conversations,” through September. The exhibit involved seven phot-based artists conveying messages and stories through images instead of words. Meet and greet the artists Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Flora T. Little Gallery, 15 South St. Or visit the gallery during the library’s operating hours. For more, visit www.bridgewaterpubliclibrary.org.

Advertisement

GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., an engineering consulting firm with corporate headquarters in Norwood, was recently named the 2019 bronze award winner for engineering excellence by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts for its work on the Centennial Dam rehabilitation in Dedham. The 19th-century dam, a crucial flood-control structure that protects the metropolitan Boston area, underwent many changes, including reconstruction on some parts, to address deficiencies and upgrade its safety standards.

Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance recently appointed Kaitlyn Powers of Hanover as Scituate High School’s athletic trainer . Peak is a South Shore-based practice that provides orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine treatment. In her new position, Powers will be working with Scituate High School athletes, as well as helping provide emergency care as needed.

Advertisement

South Street Gallery in Hingham announced earlier this month that Kevin Wool was stepping in as its new manager. Wool previously spent 14 years with Boston Photo Imaging and 12 years in the picture framing industry. In his new role, Wool will work closely with gallery founder and president Jack Hobbs to discover and promote new artists and expand the gallery’s framing business.

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com. Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.