Pho O-Sha is a sure winner in Watertown

Mali Too, who partners with Pathammavong and also hails from Bangkok, cites their strong shared passion for food. “We have fabulous Thai food because it’s what we eat at home. But we also love Vietnamese food, so we decided to serve them both,” she said. They emphasize the authenticity of their recipes, drawing on what they learned from living in Thailand; the restaurant employs a Vietnamese chef as well.

IN THE KITCHEN Prasert Pathammavong, who co-owns and manages Pho O-Sha, came to the United States from Bangkok more than 10 years ago and has worked in the food industry ever since. “I knew I wanted to open a restaurant when I could,” he said.

Advertisement

The name of the restaurant sounds punny, but there’s a real meaning to it as well: “Pho” refers to the popular Vietnamese soup, while “osha” means “delicious” in Thai.

THE LOCALE Pho O-Sha opened in January 2018 in a small brick building on Arsenal Street in Watertown. The 49-seat space is spare, enlivened by the clear appreciation of diners visiting on the afternoon we stopped by, with families boisterously slurping noodles and sharing dishes among themselves. Takeout is also an option.

ON THE MENU In choosing to feature Vietnamese dishes, said Pathammavong, “We thought that there’s nothing better than having a bowl of hot and delicious soup like mom made on a cold day — and winter is pretty long in Boston.”

Happily, pho is a year-round dish, and preparing it is an intensive process. “It takes about 15 hours to make our pho. That’s the secret to bringing out the best taste from our fresh ingredients,” he said, adding that it’s also flavorful and healthy.

One of the most well-known types of pho served here is bun bo hue, rice noodles in a beefy, lemongrass-infused broth with well-done flank steak. “We got the recipe from a friend from Hue, Vietnam, where it originated,” Pathammavong said. They also serve dac biet, which includes tripe, tendon, and flank beef cuts; pho ga with chicken; and a vegetarian version, among others (all $9).

Advertisement

We tried out tom cua, which features a chicken broth suffused with shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat, and fish cake; for $2 more, we added a medley of vegetables, which helped make it easily big enough for two meals. To add to the bowl, we appreciated an abundance of bean sprouts, mint leaves we fanned across the top, and a squeeze of lime juice for some extra flavor.

Another fresh Vietnamese option is bun ($10), thin vermicelli noodles scattered with peanuts, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions, and topped with grilled meats, seafood, or tofu in a special homemade sauce.

On the Thai side of the menu, the noodle section ($9 lunch, $10 dinner) delivers renditions of many well-known classics. The authenticity of the restaurant’s pad Thai relies on a homemade tamarind sauce, Too said, and the addition of turnips. Bean-thread noodles make an appearance in pad woon sen, stir-fried alongside egg and vegetables in soy sauce, while drunken noodles marry wide, flat rice noodles with vegetables and basil in a spicy garlic sauce.

The chili crispy whole fish ($25) is very popular, according to Too, combining sour and spicy flavors. In fact, across the menu, “the food can be made very spicy, which a lot of people from Thailand miss,” Too said.

Advertisement

For accompaniments, consider laab gai, spicy ground-chicken lettuce wraps ($9); som tom, green papaya salad in a spicy lime dressing ($8); and garlic-chive dumplings, deep-fried with shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skins ($7). And don’t neglect desserts: sweet sticky rice with mango, and fried bananas with honey and vanilla ice cream ($6).

Pho O-Sha, 356 Arsenal St., Watertown, 617-926-2222, www.phoosha.com.

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.