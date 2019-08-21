A quilt show, new fitness studio, and a book event

Sweat Fixx, a fitness studio specializing in low-impact, high-intensity full-body workouts, is opening its fifth location, this one in downtown Amesbury . It’ll feature rowing and sculpting workout classes, with class sizes ranging from 15 to 30 people. The studio will be located at 58 Macy St. and will open in late September. For more information visit sweatfixx.com .

The Haverhill -based Jaffarian Volvo Toyota dealership recently donated $5,000 to the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club through its Youth in Motion fund. The fund helps local youths play sports and attend camp, and have a better shot at reaching their full potential physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The Jewish Book Group of the North Shore is inviting the public to an evening in Peabody with Marblehead author Faith Quintero, whose recently published first novel, “Loaded Blessings,” tells a tale that stretches from medieval Spain to modern-day Israel. The free program will take place Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St. Although walk-ins are welcome, RSVPs are requested. Call 978-565-4450 or e-mail swyner@lappinfoundation.org.

The annual quilt show 39 and Counting will take place Sept. 27 and 28 in Newburyport. The show is hosted by the Merrimack Valley Quilt Guild, and there will be vendors, demonstrations, a silent auction, boutiques, and more than 100 quilts available for viewing. Admission is $8 at the door. The show, taking place at the Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. For more information visit mvquilters.wordpress.com.

