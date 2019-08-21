Renaissance fest, jazz, and a spoonful of sugar

CARVER King Richards’s Faire, a Renaissance festival, features rides, games, knights battling on horseback, sword-making, glass-blowing, portrait and face painting, and psychic readings; also minstrels, fire-eating entertainers, clowning wenches, frolicking faeries, dancers, artisans, and tigers. The seasonal festival takes place outdoors at 235 Main St. (Route 58) Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and continues on weekends through Oct. 20. For tickets and information see www.kingrichardsfaire.net /ticket-admissions-faqs.

PLYMOUTH The Café Society, a jazz quintet, honors “the grand diva of jazz,” Nancy Wilson, featuring a selection of her songs from early jazz collaborations with George Shearing and Cannonball Adderley to her biggest R&B hits. Emily Wade Adams provides the vocals for a quintet of seasoned musicians led by saxophonist Justin Flynn and bassist Jim Greene. The show takes place at the Spire Center, 25½ Court St., on Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.spirecenter.org /events.

DUXBURY Work by Steve Novick, an assembler who uses only a few pieces in his creations, is on view in his show “Approximation” at The Art Complex Museum. Novick collects his materials from thrift stores, yard sales, and flea markets and fits them together through “trial, error, and serendipity.” The free exhibit is at the museum, 189 Alden St., through Nov. 10 on Wednesdays through Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. A reception will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. For more information see www.artcomplex.org.

FOXBOROUGH The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center presents “Mary Poppins Jr.,” a theatrical version of the popular story about an English nanny who brings magic to an unhappy family. Performances take place at the theater at 1 School St. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com. The theater is also hosting a concert by Trinity, a Crosby, Stills, and Nash tribute band, on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors, veterans, and children, purchased in advance at www.orpheum.org; $3 more when purchased at the door.

