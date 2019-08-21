Rockland pushing plan for townwide elementary school

The new elementary school would be built near the existing Jefferson and retain that name.

The reorganization plan also calls for creating an early childhood center for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students at the current Esten Elementary School. The town’s other two neighborhood schools — Memorial Park and Jefferson — would be replaced by playing fields.

Rockland voters will decide later this year whether to build a new elementary school that will house all first- through fourth-graders in town on a central campus near the high school and middle school.

The vote – tentatively scheduled for December — would be on whether to override Proposition 2½ to spend up to $86.9 million on the project, with the state expected to cover about 63 percent of the cost, according to Superintendent Alan Cron.

He said the exact amounts – and the impact on individual property tax bills — are not yet available. The spending needs the approval of both Town Meeting and a ballot question, he said.

If approved, the new 120,000-square-foot Jefferson Elementary School would accommodate about 760 students and would be the third major school building project in Rockland in recent years. The blue-collar town extensively renovated its high school and opened a new John Rogers Middle School — which includes the fifth grade — next door about six years ago at a cost of $86 million. That project also required an override, which easily passed town votes.

The site for the new Jefferson is close to both the middle and high schools, as well as the town’s senior center and stadium.

“It would really set Rockland up nicely for the next 40 years,” Cron said.

An advocacy group for the project called “Our Kids. Our Town. Our Future” kicked off its “vote yes” campaign this month, saying a new elementary school was desperately needed.

“We believe all children in Rockland deserve to go to the best elementary school in town,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “We believe this is not just a project for the schools, it is a project for the town.”

Rockland officials have argued that the town needs a new elementary school because of the age and wear and tear on the existing ones. Jefferson Elementary School opened in 1923 and was last renovated in 1973, as was Memorial Park, which opened in 1953.

The Esten opened in 1968, and officials decided it could remain in use as an early childhood center, with the goal of offering free full-day pre-K and kindergarten there, Cron said.

The Massachusetts State Building Authority, which oversees and helps finance public school construction projects, invited Rockland into its pipeline in February of 2017 for the districtwide elementary school.

Cambridge-based architect SMMA’s design calls for a two-story building with a modular floor plan that features “pods” for each of the four grades, with the classrooms feeding into common areas.

“It’s a much less row-driven, more modern approach to instruction,” said Cron, who added that the new school also will have outdoor classroom space and lots of technology.

The tentative schedule calls for construction to start in January 2021, with the new school opening in November 2022.

“We haven’t heard of any [organized opposition] at this point,” Cron said. “But that certainly doesn’t mean there won’t be people who come out against it.”

