Salem to name new park after local abolitionist

As a result of an informal vote by city residents, Salem is set to name its newest park after local 19th century abolitionist Charlotte Forten.

Officials in July invited residents to register their preference for the name of the park, located at 289 Derby St., by casting their votes online. Participants were asked to rank their preferences from among five proposed names, with the park to be named after the one receiving the highest score. Charlotte Forten Park was the overwhelming choice.

The City Council is expected to formally approve the name at its Sept. 12 meeting. Forten was Salem State University’s first African-American graduate as a member of the Class of 1856 at what was then called Salem Normal School.