Somerville to hold ceremony remembering those lost to overdoses

Somerville is inviting residents to participate in a citywide effort next month to remember those lost to the opiate epidemic and support families affected by it.

The community observance is in recognition of the Aug. 31 International Overdose Awareness Day and National Recovery Month in September. It includes a Memorial Gathering and Overdose Awareness Ceremony set for Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5:07 p.m. outside City Hall.

Attendees will be given 77 purple flags to place in memory of the 77 Somerville residents who died of overdoses since 2014 and and one larger flag for all those lost in previous years. City Hall will be lighted in purple after the ceremony and will remain so for a week to remember those lost and draw attention to the tragedy of overdose deaths and the fact they are preventable.