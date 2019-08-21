The agony, and ecstasy, of cyclocross

Of course, cyclists can pedal their rigs almost any time of the year, even winter (thanks to the advent of fat bikes). But, as former junior national cyclocross champion and Beverly native Jesse Anthony once said, no one jumps into a cyclocross race for a leisurely spin. It’s an exhausting, race-specific discipline that combines riding and running, and the season gets rolling just as the temperatures start to drop.

Most outdoor athletes welcome the cooler days of autumn, with its explosion of color and absence of summer pests. But the weeks that follow Labor Day mean a little more to cyclocross racers. That’s because September traditionally marks the beginning of their season.

Cyclocross races are held in almost every weather condition — rain, snow, sleet, heat, just about everything but lightning — on mixed-terrain courses that can feature asphalt, mud, dirt, grass, and even sand. All are open to racers of every size, shape, and age.

“I really feel that cyclocross is a sport that anyone of any age, any fitness level can do,” said Wellesley’s Josette Chrystall, founder of New England Racing and team director of New England Development. “As long as you can ride a bike, you can do it. It’s a sport that you can do just for fun, to gain fitness, meet new people, and compete at the top level. It’s truly for everyone.

“The physical requirements to be competitive mean that most people get addicted to the high pace and physical demands on the body,” said Chrystall. “However, it’s still the perfect sport for someone who is looking to try something new, enjoy the fresh air, bring the family, get physically fit, or meet new people.”

Likewise, Canton’s Philip Golden, president of Blue Hills Cycling Club, said “cyclocross is a great way to get some exercise for young and old.”

“The kids like to get dirty and burn off extra energy, and the adults enjoy that too,” said Golden. “The races are supportive and often at beautiful venues that afford interesting places to visit or eat afterward. Plus, you’ll start to make friends with folks you see if you go [to races] regularly.”

As Chrystall suggested, cyclocross — simply known as ’cross to many enthusiasts — checks off a number of boxes for outdoor athletes. Golden pointed out that cyclocross was developed by European professional riders more than 100 years ago “to stay in shape after road racing was done. That’s why it’s traditionally a fall sport.”

“Cyclocross is great exercise and, unlike other race formats, you’re always near a competitor, and near the crowds,” he said. “It’s a shorter race, so it’s not an all-day commitment.”

Chrystall’s New England Development team is sponsoring a local cyclocross race at Kalon Farm in Lancaster on Saturday, Sept. 7. Other nearby races worth checking out include the Quad CX 2019 in Maynard on Sunday, Sept. 8, Night Weasels Cometh in Shrewsbury on Oct. 2, Gran Prix of Gloucester on Oct. 5-6, Crosstobeerfest in Raynham on Oct. 16, and Secret Squirrel CX in Raynham on Nov. 30.

“The New England area has become a mecca for ’cross racing, with some of the best ’cross racers in the country and the world coming out of the area,” said Chrystall. “We’re truly blessed to have many racing options in this area, with loads of clinics, training camps, and teams all set up to help everyone from the most seasoned athlete wanting to switch sports to the very beginner wanting to try something new.”

All cyclocross races feature tight, obstacle-laden courses that allow cowbell-toting spectators to get up-close-and-personal with the competitors.

“Many people love that it’s on a closed circuit, meaning you don’t need to battle with cars, making it very safe,” said Chrystall.

Just don’t expect it to be easy. Cyclocross, at it’s core, is all about the racer’s ability to dig deep, and to endure.

“Cyclocross is a miserable experience,” said Lowell native Michael McKittrick. “I’ve been leading a race that I ultimately won, and still wanted to drop out just to have a respite from the suffering.

“The combination of riding at the very edge of your ability, combined with the lack of ability to establish a rhythm, create a unique set of demands that tax body and mind in ways that mountain biking and road racing don’t,” said McKittrick. “In ’cross, you’re constantly setting up for the next corner, preparing to dismount, sprinting up a hill on foot, sprinting out of a corner, or driving an unsustainable pace on a straightaway. There is no rest. It never gets easier.”

The post-race buzz, however, is habit-forming.

“The adrenaline rush from racing ’cross is second to none,” said McKittrick. “You ride as hard as you can for an hour, and it’s the most miserable hour of your life.

“First-timer and a pro suffer equally during that hour. That common thread creates mutual respect among all levels of athletes in cyclocross,” he said. “Overall, the cyclocross community is the most integrated and accepting sporting community that I’ve experienced.”

Despite the mutual suffering, the sport continues to enjoy an almost cult-like status in Eastern Massachusetts.

“I expect cyclocross to grow,” said Golden. “There are adult leagues out there for other sports, but cycling and cyclocross is a possible lifelong sport, similar to skiing or running.

