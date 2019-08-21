The fight for women’s suffrage, barn sale, and free music classes

The Heritage of Sherborn is hosting a Retrospective Art Show and final sale of works by the late painter Carl Schaad. Approximately 30 oil paintings and 11 giclée limited edition prints created over three decades will be available for sale. A well-known painter who lived in Medfield and formerly of Sherborn, Schaad captured landscapes and still-life scenes in a subtle color palette. With a strong command of light as a means of conveying emotion, Schaad’s work pulls viewers into the canvas to experience Montalcino’s bell towers ringing, a young boy dipping his toy boat in the waters off Rhode Island’s shore, or a May wind swirling Tuscany’s red poppies. His lyrical craftsmanship creates a meditative mood of ordinary scenes. Schaad died in 2011 at the age of 64 from neuroendocrine cancer. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. The exhibit will be held for three months following its opening reception on Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage of Sherborn , 33 N. Main St.

The Framingham History Center presents “ ‘In a Good Cause,’ Framingham and the Fight for Woman’s Suffrage,” a presentation by FHC member and volunteer Anita Danker, lecturer in education at Framingham State University, about the history of suffragists in Framingham. Danker will highlight the contributions of famous suffragists like Louise Mayo, arrested in 1917 for picketing the White House in support of the 19th Amendment, as well as others, and showcase various locations throughout Framingham where events of consequence were held to advance the “good cause” of women’s suffrage. The presentation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at Village Hall on the Common, 2 Oak St. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers and can be purchased at framinghamhistory.org .

Advertisement

The Golden Ball Tavern Museum in Weston is hosting its 52nd annual Barn Sale on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of items and volunteers are needed. Donations are tax deductible and all proceeds support the museum; call 781-897-1751 or e-mail gbtmuseum@gmail.com to arrange a pickup or drop-off of items. Volunteers choose their own schedule and assist in sorting, tagging, and arranging sale items and assist on the day of the sale. Volunteer times run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. up until the sale days. To volunteer, contact Rebecca Foley at rebecca@foley.org. The barn sale, a Weston tradition, is the museum’s only fund-raiser and assists in offering educational programs to schools throughout the year. Visit goldenballtavern.org.

Indian Hill Music in Littleton is holding a free class day for children ages 1-13. Class demonstrations, an instrument fair, ice cream, and crafts will be available. Explore the music school’s early childhood programs, youth chorus, Suzuki, and beginner classes in piano, guitar, violin, drums, flute, clarinet, and ukulele. Admission is free. Learn more at indianhillmusic.org or by calling 978-486-9524. The school is located at 36 King St., just off Interstate 495.

Advertisement

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Umbrella Community Arts Center in Concord is happening on Saturday, Sept. 14. The renovations, funded through a $20 million capital campaign, include a new performing arts center housing two separate theaters. One, which accommodates an orchestra of 350 people, tucks the musicians beneath the stage in proscenium seating, with a state-of-the-art sound system digitally piping music into the theater. The other is a 100-seat black box theater located at the top of a grand, bifurcated staircase in the performing arts center’s two-story lobby. Other additions include expanded exhibition space (including the walls of the bathrooms), and digital arts and fabrication space labs with eight laptops, an animator, a laser printer, and a 3-D printer. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 40 Stow St.; followed by cocktails and dinner. Call 978-371-0820 or visit theumbrellaarts.org for information .

The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough is hosting five performances of Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage,” starring Wendy Lippe, a licensed psychologist. The immersive play, put on by the Psych Drama Company, follows the story of two sets of parents who argue with each other after one of the couple’s children harms another’s. As the discussion grows more heated, the evening devolves into chaos. Each performance will be followed by a discussion with a panel of Harvard Medical School psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers. The Psych Drama Company, founded by Lippe, produces plays that engage audiences by stimulating and fostering reflection and psychological mindedness, as well as providing education on a wide range of topics in psychology. The performances will be held Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 19 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students, veterans, and seniors and are available at orpheum.org, e-mailing boxoffice@orpheum.org, or calling 508-543-2787.

Advertisement

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com.