Trip to Little League World Series a home run for Malden Challenger program

What the former Malden Northern Little League president did not know was how the league was going to come up with the $75,000 needed to make the trip to Williamsport, Pa. Colbert began the daunting task by reaching out to the Highland Baseball Club of Evansville, Ind. to get a sense of how that league sent its team last summer.

Bernie Colbert knew right away that his District 12 Challenger team’s invitation to play at the Little League World Series would be an experience of a lifetime for a group of players who find great joy hitting a baseball and running the bases with their companion “buddies” each Sunday afternoon at Malden’s Forestdale Park.

His own son, Kyle, is autistic and has played in the Challenger program for players with physical and developmental disabilities since it was formed in 2007.

“You look at it and wonder how is it going to be possible to raise that kind of money,” Colbert said as his voice cracked and eyes welled with tears.

“But Indiana is our friends now. They helped us tremendously.”

“He gets emotional with this,” interjected D12 Challenger league founder and director Marie Shea as Colbert turned away. “When I tell you the story, you’ll know why.”

The story begins with Colbert and Shea contacting former Pawtucket Red Sox manager Ed Nottle — the head fund-raiser for the Evansville Challenger League — asking him for tips.

Nottle quickly decided he could do better than that.

“I said to them: ‘What if we come out and do an event for you guys?’ ” recalled the 79-year-old Nottle. “They were very surprised by that. But I realized they were in a tough situation. I was involved with baseball for 51 years playing and coaching, and going to the Little League World Series with our kids is the best experience I’ve ever had in baseball. It’s an honor for that Malden team to be chosen to play in that game and they should be proud.”

So Nottle and four members of the Highland Baseball Club flew to Boston for the July 27 fund-raiser at Joe Angelo’s Café in Brockton. “Singing Ed” Nottle performed at the event that raised more than $10,000.

With help from the Boston Red Sox Foundation, Teamsters Local 25, many other individual and local sponsors, along with a canning drive from the players, the D12 Challenger team was able to raise the money to take 20 players — plus coaches and the buddies who help them play —to Pennsylvania for Saturday’s game against Peterborough, Ontario.

“We didn’t know these people,” Shea said. “It touched our hearts. These people didn’t even know us and they were amazing. They did so much for us.”

Jo Jo Sullivan was one of the players who boarded a bus very early Thursday for the weekend in Williamsport that was scheduled to include a practice, the game against the Canadian team, tickets to the World of Little League Museum, two Little League-sponsored picnics, and seats to see the international and United States championship games.

The 15-year-old Medford resident, who has Down syndrome, has been playing on the D12 Challenger team for eight years. He said his favorite part of going to Forestdale each Sunday is to see his “buddy” Denny Clough.

The sentiment is mutual.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to play with these kids on Sundays,” said Clough, whose daughters, 12-year-old Nevaeh and 11-year-old Jaylyn, also volunteer with the team.

“To see these kids smiling, and the looks on their faces, just to hang out with these kids and be friends with them makes me feel great. My daughters get more upset than the players do when it rains on Sundays. They make sure every Sunday that we have nothing else to do as a family because we have to come down here.”

Nevaeh Clough said it makes her happy to help the Challenger players enjoy playing the game.

“I like being a buddy,” the Forestdale School seventh-grader said. “You get to know them. You help them run the bases, hit the ball, play the field. It’s actually really fun making relationships with these kids.”

The D12 team began as a Malden team in 2007 and has since expanded to include players from East Boston, Everett, Medford, Melrose, and Somerville. There are 50 players in the team’s two divisions ranging from age 4 to 40. According to Little League Baseball, there are now more than 900 official Challenger leagues fielding more than 30,000 players worldwide.

Shea said every player in the league was invited to go to Williamsport and participate in all of the festivities with full uniforms purchased for each of them through the fund-raising efforts.

“It’s about these kids being able to be members of a team and playing with kids who have similar issues,” said Colbert, whose 24-year-old son both plays in the older division and helps as a buddy with the younger division.

“We have a lot of kids with autism. They don’t really interact with other kids. Here they are given the opportunity to do that. To me, that’s one of the big things, and the reason why we do what we do.

“It’s been crazy and so moving,” he added, his voice cracking a second time. “I get more emotional because I have a son [with autism], and here he’s got some place to go on Sundays.”

