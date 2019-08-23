Other school projects in the works
Brookline is getting a $206 million renovation and expansion of its high school, but there will be no funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the project.
Brookline’s 2015 bid for a grant was denied because the state authority already was funding another “priority” building project in town that year: $27 million to renovate and expand the prekindergarten through Grade 8 Coolidge Corner School (formerly the Devotion Elementary School). That project was completed in 2018 at a total cost of $120 million.
Meanwhile, residents in May 2018 passed a debt exclusion that will raise property taxes for 25 years for the high school project. The plan calls for adding a new academic building and one focued on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the high school’s Greenough Street campus, said Nancy Heller, a Select Board member and co-chair of the High School Building Committee. It will also update parts of the athletic building and the town’s public swimming pool, and improve Cypress Field.
The project “greatly improves the facility for all segments of our community: relieves overcrowding for high school students, provides state-of-the art science facilities, provides improvements/renovations to our gym building . . . and provides a much-needed renovation of Cypress Field,” Heller said via e-mail.
Other school projects in the works include:
Projects in construction
■ $82.6 million renovation and expansion of Braintree East Middle School ($40.3 million from the state authority)
■ $85 million renovation and expansion of Blue Hills Regional Technical High School in Canton ($43.1 million from the state)
■ $103 million renovation and expansion of Middleborough High School ($42.5 million from the state)
■ $110 million new Natick Kennedy Middle School ($36.6 million from the state)
■ $161 million new Saugus Middle and High School ($63.8 million from the state)
Projects in final design phase
■ $98 million new Framingham Fuller Middle School ($38 million from the state)
■ $164 million addition and renovation of the Weymouth Chapman Middle School ($57 million from the state)
■ $146 million Pentucket Regional School District new middle and high school in West Newbury ($52.7 million from the state)
Projects in schematic design phase
■ $87 million new Braintree South Middle School
■ $122 million new Sharon High School
John Laidler