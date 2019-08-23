Other school projects in the works

Brookline is getting a $206 million renovation and expansion of its high school, but there will be no funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the project.

Brookline’s 2015 bid for a grant was denied because the state authority already was funding another “priority” building project in town that year: $27 million to renovate and expand the prekindergarten through Grade 8 Coolidge Corner School (formerly the Devotion Elementary School). That project was completed in 2018 at a total cost of $120 million.

Meanwhile, residents in May 2018 passed a debt exclusion that will raise property taxes for 25 years for the high school project. The plan calls for adding a new academic building and one focued on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the high school’s Greenough Street campus, said Nancy Heller, a Select Board member and co-chair of the High School Building Committee. It will also update parts of the athletic building and the town’s public swimming pool, and improve Cypress Field.