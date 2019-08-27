Arlington begins $8 million upgrade to Central School building

The project was funded through a Town Meeting appropriation this past spring. It includes modernizing and expanding the ground and first-floor spaces for use by the Council on Aging and the Arlington Senior Association — which currently occupy part of that section of the building — and for community events and activties.

Arlington is preparing to begin construction this fall on an $8 million upgrade to its Central School building. The project will mark the first major renovation to the 19th-century Maple Street building, which was discontinued as a school decades ago and now houses a variety of town agencies and community organizations.

It also calls for improvements to major building systems, including HVAC and electric, and upgrades to the bathrooms and exterior.

Additionally, the Health and Human Services Department will relocate its offices from the ground floor to the second floor and become fully accessible to people with disabilities. It will be joined by the Veterans’ Services office, which is relocating from the Town Hall Annex.

With the changes, the facilities serving the senior center and the Arlington Senior Association will be renamed the Arlington Community Center. Other existing users of the building, including the town’s Retirement Board, the Planning Department’s Weatherization Division, and the Arlington Center for the Arts, will remain.

Four years in the planning, the project is expected to take 15 months. Offices will remain open during construction. The Department of Health and Human Services plans to undertake a fund drive to cover the $300,000 needed to fully furnish and equip the Community Center.

