Boston digital printing business relocates to Peabody

The overall 135,000-square-foot building was originally a manufacturing facility and more recently was used as a shoe warehouse. Colliers said Spire was seeking to relocate to a suburban location and chose the Peabody site from among options it explored north and south of Boston.

Spire Printing sold its facilities in Dorchester to move into 62,000 square feet of newly refurbished space that it leased at 1 First Avenue, according to Colliers International, a real estate investment management firm that represented the building’s owner, Novaya Ventures, in the deal.

A Boston digital printing business is relocating to a commercial building in Peabody’s Centennial Park.

“With a creative tenant improvement and lease structure package, Novaya was able to bring Spire to the North Shore,” Greg Klemmer, executive vice president of Colliers’ northern suburban team in Massachusetts, said in a statement.

“The needs of a high-end printing operation really made 1 First Avenue a great fit since they can take advantage of a fully upgraded building already offering clear height, power, and heavy-duty construction.”

Shawn Hawthorne, vice president of asset management for Novaya, said in a statement, “This deal reflects a true transition of traditional storage-based warehouse space to a state-of-the-art digital printing lab. We are excited to complete construction and welcome Spire in late summer.”

