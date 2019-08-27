Former ferryman named executive director of Hull museum

“It’s just time, for me to go and grow, and for the museum to grow,” Stevens said. “I’m thrilled about the experience that Mike McGurl is bringing and I am eager to see his ideas take shape.”

McGurl replaces Victoria Stevens, who had been with the museum in various capacities for 18 years and is moving to a fund-raising job with the Boston Home in Dorchester, a residential home for people with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

Michael McGurl, who ran the Hingham/Hull-Boston ferry for years, is the new executive director of the Hull Lifesaving Museum.

McGurl, a graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and his business partner, Bill Walker, ran the Harbor Express ferry service until 2013 and then operated a water taxi service in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. McGurl, who had been commuting between Florida and his home in Scituate, said he sold his interest in the Florida business about a year ago.

He also has been involved with the watershed associations for both the North and South rivers and with the Quincy tourism group, Discover Quincy. He’s also taken part in the rowing program run by the Hull Lifesaving Museum for several years.

McGurl said he hopes to expand community participation in the museum’s programs — which include youth and adult rowing from the soon-to-be-renovated boathouse at the tip of Hull, the museum at the old Coast Guard station, and a youth rowing and tutoring program in Boston’s Fort Point Channel.

“I think it’s a fantastic operation with great facilities,” he said. “It’s amazing how many events and activities they have.”

For example, McGurl urged the general public to watch the museum’s Head of the Weir rowing race on Oct. 26.

“It’s a great event to watch: from the bridge by the courthouse, at the starting line by the DPW operation in Hull, or at the finish line [at Windmill Point],” he said. “There are lots of colorful boats, lots of youth rowers coming into town and, unlike the Boston Marathon, all the boats go by in about 15 minutes.”



Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com