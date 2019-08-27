Framingham launches a ‘government academy’ for residents

Framingham residents have a chance to learn more about the services and operations of the city’s government.

The city on Sept. 5 is launching its first Framingham Government Academy, a six-week series of interactive workshops to educate residents about a variety of municipal functions and expand their overall knowledge of the community.

Guided by representatives of different city departments, the sessions will be held at various locations and cover such topics as municipal finance, economic development, and public safety, Officials said it is hoped that the insights participants gain from the academy will better equip them to advance their neighborhoods, improve their quality of life, and help with municipal decision-making by serving on city boards and commissions.