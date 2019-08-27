Free meal program in Randolph Public Schools

All students in the Randolph Public Schools can eat breakfast and lunch at school for free this school year, which started on Aug. 27.

That’s because the district is participating in a National School Lunch and School Breakfast program that allows districts that qualify as “high poverty” to provide the no-cost meals without requiring individual families to submit applications.

Superintendent Thea Stovell and School Committee Chair Ira Gordon announced the free food option for all students in Randolph’s six schools in a notice posted on the school website.