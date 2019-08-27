Free meal program in Randolph Public Schools
All students in the Randolph Public Schools can eat breakfast and lunch at school for free this school year, which started on Aug. 27.
That’s because the district is participating in a National School Lunch and School Breakfast program that allows districts that qualify as “high poverty” to provide the no-cost meals without requiring individual families to submit applications.
Superintendent Thea Stovell and School Committee Chair Ira Gordon announced the free food option for all students in Randolph’s six schools in a notice posted on the school website.
Under the program, the federal government reimburses qualifying districts for the cost of the meals.
According to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, about 45 percent of Randolph’s 2,737 public school students are economically disadvantaged.
