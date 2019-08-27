Marshfield residents ‘all clear’ to drink tap water
Marshfield residents are back to drinking their tap water with impunity — after almost a week of boiling it, or drinking bottled water, because of contamination of the public water supply.
“ALL CLEAR,” the town announced on its website on Aug. 20. “Boiled water order lifted.”
On Aug. 14, the Marshfield Water Department advised residents to boil their water because of coliform contamination, which indicates that disease-causing organisms could be in the water system. The department began handing out bottled water, as well. Marshfield water customers in Duxbury, Scituate, and Pembroke also were affected.
The problem began Aug. 12, when the water department discovered a water main break and a hole in the sewer line in the same area — raising the concern of cross contamination, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The water department repaired the damage and added chlorine to the water system, but harmful bacteria were detected in water samples two days later and the state issued a boil-water order, the DEP said in documents posted on the town website.
The order was rescinded on Aug. 20 after water samples came back clean.
