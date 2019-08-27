Marshfield residents ‘all clear’ to drink tap water

Marshfield residents are back to drinking their tap water with impunity — after almost a week of boiling it, or drinking bottled water, because of contamination of the public water supply.

“ALL CLEAR,” the town announced on its website on Aug. 20. “Boiled water order lifted.”

On Aug. 14, the Marshfield Water Department advised residents to boil their water because of coliform contamination, which indicates that disease-causing organisms could be in the water system. The department began handing out bottled water, as well. Marshfield water customers in Duxbury, Scituate, and Pembroke also were affected.