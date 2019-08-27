Medford bans cut-through traffic on 10 streets

Cut-through traffic by out-of-town motorists has been banned during weekday morning hours on 10 North Medford streets in a pilot program aimed at enhancing the safety of children traveling to school.

Under the restrictions, which began with the opening of school on Tuesday, Aug. 27, cut-through traffic is prohibited for non-Medford residents Mondays through Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. on Aquavia Road, Baxter Street, Benmor Street, Brackett Street, Doonan Street, Highland Terrace, Rita Drive, Sturges Street, Waddell Street, and Wason Street.

Medford residents will continue to have access to the streets during those hours. New signage advising motorists about the restrictions has been posted for the affected streets, and police are present to provide visibility and enforce the rules.