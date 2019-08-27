Medford bans cut-through traffic on 10 streets
Cut-through traffic by out-of-town motorists has been banned during weekday morning hours on 10 North Medford streets in a pilot program aimed at enhancing the safety of children traveling to school.
Under the restrictions, which began with the opening of school on Tuesday, Aug. 27, cut-through traffic is prohibited for non-Medford residents Mondays through Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. on Aquavia Road, Baxter Street, Benmor Street, Brackett Street, Doonan Street, Highland Terrace, Rita Drive, Sturges Street, Waddell Street, and Wason Street.
Medford residents will continue to have access to the streets during those hours. New signage advising motorists about the restrictions has been posted for the affected streets, and police are present to provide visibility and enforce the rules.
“Traffic congestion negatively impacts our neighborhoods, infringes on safety and reduces our quality of life,” Mayor Stephanie M. Burke said in a statement. “The Waze app has made Medford side streets a cut-through and taken a toll on our roadways and residents. This initiative will hopefully alleviate some of the traffic burdens incurred in those neighborhoods.”
City officials plan to monitor the results of the pilot and later determine whether to make the ban permanent.
