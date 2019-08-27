Somerville striving to count everyone in 2020 Census

Community leaders and anyone else committed to helping maximize participation of traditionally hard-to-count populations are encouraged to apply for appointment to the Complete Count Committee, or to volunteer to support the group’s work.

Somerville is seeking members for a new committee that is being formed to help ensure an accurate count for the 2020 federal Census.

The 2020 Census marks the first time that online responses will be the primary method for households to participate, which officials said means there is a particular need for outreach to residents from those or other groups without convenient access to the Internet. Conducted once every 10 years, the US Census directly impacts federal funding to local communities over the following decade.

Accurate census data also helps to ensure fair representation for residents, since population figures are used in calculating the number of seats a state gets in the House of Representatives. The Complete Count Committee will be supported by city staff, including a coordinator yet to be hired. The panel will convene this fall and meet through fall 2020.

To apply for the committee, e-mail a brief statement of interest, a summary of qualifications or a resume, and contact information to Community Engagement Specialist Taylor Ko by Sept. 9 at tko@somervillema.gov.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Ko at that same e-mail address, indicating relevant skills and interests.

