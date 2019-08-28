Beverly becomes training ground for aspiring farmers

“It’s an exciting time for our program,” said Kevin Cody, farmer training program manager for New Entry. “It’s an opportunity to grow and build upon the previous work we have done in a beautiful new location, and to provide additional services to more people interested in farming.”

Formerly located in Dracut and Lowell, the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project this season transferred its operations to a 15-acre portion of the Moraine Farm on Cabot Street that has been leased for 10 years from the Trustees, a statewide land conservation organization.

A Tufts University program that helps aspiring farmers and expands access to fresh produce recently relocated to Beverly through a new partnership with the Trustees of Reservations.

Started in 1988, New Entry is a program of Tufts’ Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy that serves people considering a farming business, in particular those from low-income and immigrant backgrounds.

Aspiring farmers can take a free “Explore Farming” workshop, a 20-week crop production course, and an eight-week farm business planning course. Those completing the business course are eligible to apply to start their own farm businesses using incubator plots for up to three years. New Entry provides technical help, and use of farm equipment. Fees are charged for the courses and plots.

The nonprofit also operates a Food Hub, which purchases fruits and vegetables grown by its present and alumni incubator farmers, and distributes that produce and other crops grown on its training plots. Shares are sold through the group’s Community Supported Agriculture program and to markets, while other portions of the produce are donated to food pantries and senior meal programs.

The move to Beverly provides New Entry with a single consolidated location for its incubator farm, its food hub, and its offices, which were previously split among two sites in Lowell and one in Dracut, officials said. The program also has use of greenhouses, barns, and office space provided by the Trustees.

Mohammed Hannan, a research assistant at Harvard Medical School, is in his second year as a New Entry incubator farmer. The Cambridge resident said his experience growing up on a farm in his native Bangladesh inspired him to try his hand at farming in this country, “and I wanted to be part of the solution to helping people afford good food.”

Hannan grows a variety of vegetables — from heirloom and cherry tomatoes to sweet peppers, Japanese heirloom cucumbers, and different gourds — which he sells to the Hub, several grocery stores, and about 15 families in his neighborhood.

“Without a program like this it would really be hard to manage,” he said of the costs involved in starting a farm business. He said incubator farmers also have a chance “to test our ideas.”

Hannan said he welcomes New Entry’s move to Beverly because “everything is in one place,” noting that it was a challenge for him last year to find the time to bring his produce from the program’s incubator farms in Dracut to its Food Hub in Lowell.

Liz Green, manager of the Trustees’ CSA program, said by e-mail that her organization welcomes New Entry as a long-term tenant.

“From barns to greenhouses to farm fields, we know New Entry will steward the land well and carry on Moraine Farm’s legacy of sustainable agriculture and feeding our community,” she said.

The 165-acre Moraine Farm is a former country estate that was originally designed in 1880 by renowned land architect Frederick Law Olmsted. The 15-acre site leased to New Entry is part of 66 acres of Moraine Farm owned or managed by the Trustees. Partner groups own or manage other sections.

Green said by phone that the New Entry lease fulfills a goal of the Trustees to return farming to the 15-acre site, which it had cultivated from 2011-14.

“We were looking for partners and they approached us so it was a great fit,” she said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.