A classic car show for a good cause, and preserving memories with art
LITTLETON Step back in time to admire autos from the past at a classic car show to be held at The Point, Littleton’s new open-air shopping center, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Scott Holt Fund, which supports a longtime Littleton firefighter who in 2017 suffered a severe spinal cord injury on the job. Local band Get Off My Lawn will perform throughout the car show. Admission is free. The Point is located at 812 Constitution Ave. For more information, go to www.thepoint495.com.
CONCORD The Concord Orchestra, which comprises 70 volunteer musicians from the Greater Boston area, will hold an open rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at 51 Walden St. Prospective members are invited to read Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” and Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear.” Violins, violas, cellos, basses, and percussion are especially needed this season. Woodwind and brass players are needed as substitutes or additional players. Regular rehearsals take place Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.concordorchestra.com or call 978-369-4967.
Advertisement
FRANKLIN On Saturday, Sept. 7, Circle of Friends Coffeehouse presents a solo appearance by Abbie Gardner of the band Red Molly. The coffeehouse is located in the First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. The performance begins at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30. Tickets are $20. Visit circlefolk.org.
WALTHAM Gore Place is introducing the Gore Place Memory Project, designed to provide low-cost cultural and artistic enrichment for adults age 55 and over in a setting that encourages the sharing of memories. Participants will learn basic watercolor techniques to create a still-life painting using both personal objects and items from the collections at Gore Place. The program meets every Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Oct. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Carriage House at Gore Place, 52 Gore St. The fee, including materials, is $37. To register, call 781-894-2798.
Advertisement
Nancy Shohet West
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.