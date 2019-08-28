A classic car show for a good cause, and preserving memories with art

LITTLETON Step back in time to admire autos from the past at a classic car show to be held at The Point, Littleton’s new open-air shopping center, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Scott Holt Fund, which supports a longtime Littleton firefighter who in 2017 suffered a severe spinal cord injury on the job. Local band Get Off My Lawn will perform throughout the car show. Admission is free. The Point is located at 812 Constitution Ave. For more information, go to www.thepoint495.com.

CONCORD The Concord Orchestra, which comprises 70 volunteer musicians from the Greater Boston area, will hold an open rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at 51 Walden St. Prospective members are invited to read Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” and Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear.” Violins, violas, cellos, basses, and percussion are especially needed this season. Woodwind and brass players are needed as substitutes or additional players. Regular rehearsals take place Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.concordorchestra.com or call 978-369-4967.