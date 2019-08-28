Former Bentley QB Danny Guadagnoli now surveys commercial real estate field

Now 28, Guadagnoli did some impressive tossing both in high school and college.

“It’s a football from my Bentley days,’’ said Guadagnoli, now vice president and director at the commercial real estate firm. “I still toss it around when I get a chance.’’

Five years after his final season as the starting quarterback at Bentley University, Danny Guadagnoli keeps a special memento on his desk at the Fallon Company in Boston.

He set just about every passing record at Framingham High, where he was a three-sport captain and a Globe All-Scholastic in football. Guadagnoli was also a Globe Foundation/Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipient.

He quarterbacked Phillips Exeter Academy to a 9-0 record and a New England Class A championship. And he holds Bentley records for single-game passing yards (510) and single season total offense (3,645 yards) and passing yards (3,438).

In 2014, Guadagnoli was presented with the Division 2 Swede Nelson Award by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston for sportsmanship, academics, and athletics. He also received the Harry Agganis/Harold Zimman as the top senior player in New England.

“I realized quickly how much I missed football and wanted to stay involved,’’ said Guadagnoli, who resides in Somerville and gives private lessons to aspiring young quarterbacks.

“Football is in my DNA. My work ethic and my approach to being part of a team has carried over in a variety of ways to my job, for which I am very grateful.’’

These days, he finds relaxation in cooking dishes he once saw his grandmother prepare, and in saltwater fishing.

“I like going to restaurants to see what’s new and creative and then put my own spin on it,’’ said Guadagnoli. His parents, Dan and Mary Ann, are Bentley grads and certified public accountants.

“I fish from shore and love to see the sunrise. It’s a time to relax and reflect.’’

