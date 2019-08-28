Getting the silent treatment — from your preschooler

Surely, I would have lots to tell him, I thought. My daughter, nearly 3 years old and very chatty, would be bursting with details about what she did, how she interacted with the other kids, what her favorite part of the day was.

On my daughter’s first day of preschool last fall, I picked her up, and my husband texted me almost immediately: How did it go?

“What did you do?”

“I don’t know.”

“Did you meet any new people?”

“I don’t know.”

“What was your favorite part?”

“I don’t know.”

I could get her to talk about the snacks she ate, and nothing else.

But within a few months, even that information dried up.

Transitioning from being her primary daytime caregiver to sending her to school five mornings a week was an adjustment, but not for the reasons I had anticipated. I was happy that she was going to have her own space, develop her own relationships, and have time away from home. But I had no idea that those mornings would be complete information blackouts.

This is not news to other parents.

“Everybody complains about this,” said Catherine Snow, an expert in language and literacy development in children.

My daughter’s chatterbox nature was endearing and typical for kids her age, but while she talked about all kinds of things, none of it regarded what happened at school.

I wanted to know whether she was using the potty at school, what she was eating, what books she read and songs she sang.

I caught her singing softly to herself sometimes, and thought, aha! They must sing this song at “gathering time” at the end of the day.

Finally, a window into what she did there. I was more than a little disappointed weeks later when I heard the same song playing on a television show she was watching.

I reached out to experts to ask why it’s so difficult to get young children to talk about their day.

“Kids aren’t very good at knowing what’s reportable, what’s worth talking about,” said Snow, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. When kids say “nothing,” it can be interpreted as “nothing special,” she said.

They also have trouble talking about past events, she said.

Snow suggested asking about the projects they bring home: What are you drawing in this picture? If you know their routines, you can ask about what happened during their various activities, she said.

Parents also can ask the school about what’s going on there, such as themes, outdoor activities, and songs, in order to spark the beginnings of a conversation, she said.

James Griffin, acting chief of Child Development and Behavior Branch at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in Bethesda, Md., suggested focusing on feelings, not events.

“Preschoolers are more likely to remember daily events that caused a strong emotional response, positive and negative,” Griffin wrote in an e-mail.

He advised asking open-ended questions, such as: What fun things did you do at preschool today? What happened that made you sad?

No matter what the answer is, Griffin said parents and caregivers need to listen and ask follow-up open-ended questions, and be aware of physical cues, such as fidgeting or lack of eye contact, that indicate the child doesn’t want to talk, or wants to talk about something else.

It is OK to use conversations as teachable moments, but don’t shut down the conversation, he said. For example, if your child talks about another child picking his nose, you can say, “That’s why we use a tissue,” not, “That’s gross, we don’t talk about that.”

He also suggested following the child’s lead in terms of topics. It’s easier to ask about a topic we care about if it follows a topic that is interesting to the child, he said.

He cautioned that if a child is used to listening to music or watching a video on the ride home from school, withholding those things in order to have a conversation will likely have the opposite effect.

“Make sure your child knows you have a special set-aside time to talk about your day, whether it is in the car or at home,” he said.

