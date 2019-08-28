History tour, sports talk, and checking for ticks

PLYMOUTH Donna Curtin, the executive director of Pilgrim Hall Museum, leads a history tour of Burial Hill, the town’s earliest cemetery, that begins at the top of the hill next to First Parish Church in old Town Square. Titled “A Blessing Great but Dangerous: Children in Early Plymouth,” this month’s tour takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. Free tours are offered on the first Saturday of every month, except January. Visit

pilgrimhallmuseum.org.

MILTON “Angels in Human Skin: A Family’s Survival of World War II,” an exhibit by Dutch artist the Rev. Dirkje Legerstee, documents her parents’ experience during the Holocaust. The exhibit includes a multimedia collage and a memory map of Legerstee’s parents’ experience as Nazi war victims. It’s on view at Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave., beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 4, through Sept. 30. A reception for the artist will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and she will speak that evening at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit miltonlibrary.org.