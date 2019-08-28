History tour, sports talk, and checking for ticks
PLYMOUTH Donna Curtin, the executive director of Pilgrim Hall Museum, leads a history tour of Burial Hill, the town’s earliest cemetery, that begins at the top of the hill next to First Parish Church in old Town Square. Titled “A Blessing Great but Dangerous: Children in Early Plymouth,” this month’s tour takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. Free tours are offered on the first Saturday of every month, except January. Visit
pilgrimhallmuseum.org.
MILTON “Angels in Human Skin: A Family’s Survival of World War II,” an exhibit by Dutch artist the Rev. Dirkje Legerstee, documents her parents’ experience during the Holocaust. The exhibit includes a multimedia collage and a memory map of Legerstee’s parents’ experience as Nazi war victims. It’s on view at Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave., beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 4, through Sept. 30. A reception for the artist will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and she will speak that evening at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit miltonlibrary.org.
Advertisement
WALPOLE Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy will speak about Boston sports past and present, field questions from the audience, and autograph his books at the Walpole Public Library. In addition to his prize-winning columns, Shaughnessy has authored 12 books, including the bestseller “Francona” and the local favorite “The Curse of the Bambino.” The free program will take place at the library at 143 School St. on Wednesday, Sept, 4, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit walpolelibrary.org.
NORWELL Blake Dinius, Plymouth County entomologist, will lead a walk and talk about ticks at the Norris Reservation. Dinius will collect a few ticks for inspection and teach participants how to do a thorough tick check at the walk’s end. The program will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from to 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the reservation’s parking lot on Dover Street. The program is free, but registration is required at nsrwa.org/event/tick-talk-walk-at-norris-reservation.
Advertisement
Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.