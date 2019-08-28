Pow-wow, food trucks, and Bread & Roses Festival
HAVERHILL The 31st annual Native American Intertribal Pow-Wow returns to Plug Pond Recreation Area on Sanders Road on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring dance, music, food, crafts, storytelling, and other cultural traditions. Suggested donations are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 4 to 12, and free for ages 3 and under. Parking is free, and a lawn chair or blanket for seating is recommended. For more information, visit mcnaa.org.
LAWRENCE The 35th annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival takes place on Monday, Sept. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Campagnone Common, 200 Common St. The free, family-friendly event includes a myriad of performances, the presentation of the B&R Hall of Fame Award to author Katherine Paterson, trolley rides, children’s activities, and a community discussion forum. For the full schedule, visit breadandrosesheritage.org.
NEWBURYPORT Our Neighbors’ Table, a nonprofit food assistance program based in Amesbury, is hosting its third annual food truck festival fund-raiser on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 5 p.m., at Cashman Park, 202 Merrimac St. The Fill ‘Em Up Fest, presented by the Institution For Savings, will also feature local craft beer and wine and family-friendly games and entertainment. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, with ages 12 and under free. Visit ourneighborstable.org.
TOPSFIELD The 201st Topsfield Fair, which takes place Oct. 4-14, offers pageants as well as hundreds of contests for both amateurs and professionals. Entry deadlines are ongoing and vary according to category, which include art, beekeeping, canning, crafts, flowers, foods, fruit, giant pumpkins, and poultry. For more information, visit topsfieldfair.org.
Cindy Cantrell
