Pow-wow, food trucks, and Bread & Roses Festival

HAVERHILL The 31st annual Native American Intertribal Pow-Wow returns to Plug Pond Recreation Area on Sanders Road on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring dance, music, food, crafts, storytelling, and other cultural traditions. Suggested donations are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 4 to 12, and free for ages 3 and under. Parking is free, and a lawn chair or blanket for seating is recommended. For more information, visit mcnaa.org.



LAWRENCE The 35th annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival takes place on Monday, Sept. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Campagnone Common, 200 Common St. The free, family-friendly event includes a myriad of performances, the presentation of the B&R Hall of Fame Award to author Katherine Paterson, trolley rides, children’s activities, and a community discussion forum. For the full schedule, visit breadandrosesheritage.org.