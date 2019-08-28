A veteran’s dream comes true

“I was so surprised,” Talmadge said. “It was the most amazing day of my life. Having my family by my side made it even more special.”

It was an emotional moment when Stoneham Police Chief Jim McIntyre welcomed Talmadge, surrounded by his family, as an honorary officer.

A lifelong dream became a reality for 82-year-old Arthur Talmadge Sr. on Aug. 23 when, in a surprise ceremony, he was sworn in as an honorary police officer at The Life Care Center of Stoneham where he is a hospice patient and resident.

Talmadge, who grew up in Connecticut and lived in Salem prior to coming to Life Care, served his country as a United States Marine and as a member of the military police, but a serious vision issue prevented him from becoming a civilian officer after his discharge. Although he went on to have a long, successful career in security, his family knew he never lost his dream of becoming a policeman.

Talmadge recently published an autobiography titled “This Marine’s American Dream.” Believing he was going to do a book signing, he was surprised by a large crowd of residents, staff, and guests who stood and cheered as he arrived in a wheelchair proudly draped with his Marine Corps blanket.

The surprise was coordinated by Talmadge’s family and the staff at Compassus, which provides hospice services at the Stoneham nursing home.

“When I first met Arthur, I knew he was a wonderful storyteller,” said Kelly Aceto, a hospice care consultant at Compassus. “He is such a vibrant gentleman and his family is great. When you work in hospice it is great to have days like this that warm your heart, to hold on to.”

“It was a privilege to read your life story,” Chief McIntyre told Talmadge as he bestowed the honorary title and shook his hand.

Four years ago, Talmadge decided to write his autobiography, typing on an old electric typewriter with one finger. His family, who lovingly call him “Old Fart,” tried to get him to use a computer, but according to his son Brit he insisted that “all the great writers of his time wrote this way. If it was good enough for them, it was good enough for him.”

Brit worked with his father and editors B. Xen Osiris Zane and Kim Pellicano Bowman to get the book completed and published.

“The first draft was 1,056 pages long. Just a few shorter than ‘War and Peace,’” Brit told the crowd at the event. “It is now available on Amazon and the proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Semper Fi Fund that provides financial assistance and programming for combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured service members and their families.”

The event was Talmadge’s rock star moment and he thoroughly enjoyed it. Mass. Marine Corps League Commandant James Sottile was on hand to present a commendation for his service. State Representative Mike Day of Stoneham brought a proclamation from the House of Representatives, and Adele Galinda Simonelli, previously a singer with the Platters, serenaded him with his favorite songs.

After the ceremony residents, staff, friends, and fans lined up to shake his hand, take a picture with him, thank him for his service to his country, and get him to sign their copy of his book.

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.