Wellesley receives award for financial report
The town of Wellesley announced in a statement that a town financial report has been recognized for “its constructive spirit of full disclosure.”
The town received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to the Aug. 22 statement, which was posted to the town website.
Groups including residents, investors, and regulators “want to know that Wellesley is meeting its financial responsibilities, is not spending more than has been legally authorized, and is financially sound,” Finance Director Sheryl Strother said in the statement.
The award is the “highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting,” according to the statement.
“The level of detail provided by the CAFR and the consistent presentation standards required by the CAFR program allows constituents to thoroughly evaluate our fiscal health and make meaningful comparisons,” Strother said in the statement.
The 152-page comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, also is available on the town’s website.
