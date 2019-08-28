Wellesley receives award for financial report

The town of Wellesley announced in a statement that a town financial report has been recognized for “its constructive spirit of full disclosure.”

The town received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to the Aug. 22 statement, which was posted to the town website.

Groups including residents, investors, and regulators “want to know that Wellesley is meeting its financial responsibilities, is not spending more than has been legally authorized, and is financially sound,” Finance Director Sheryl Strother said in the statement.