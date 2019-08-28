Yoga classes, jewelry, and a WWII lecture

Bridgewater Public Library presents “Battle of the Bulge @ 75,” a lecture on the infamous World War II battle in which 19,000 Americans lost their lives. Historian and professor Gary Highlander will discuss the largest and bloodiest battle experienced by American forces in all of World War II on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 15 South St.

Pembroke Public Library is hosting yoga classes every Wednesday in September. On Sept. 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m., Barbara Ward and other instructors from the YogaConnection of Plymouth will provide instruction to students of all levels. A single-class drop-in is $12 and a four-class registration is $45 ($35 for members of Friends of the Pembroke Public Library). Friends members may also purchase an eight-class punch ticket for $80, which is valid for three months. The library is located at 142 Center St. For more information, go to www.pembrokepubliclibrary.org .

Advertisement

Kendra Scott, a jewelry store known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories, has opened an 1,800-square-foot store at Legacy Place in Dedham. The store features a Color Bar, where guests are able to design their own Kendra Scott pieces. A portion of the profits from certain products go to charities. For example, 50 percent of the proceeds from a key-shaped earring goes to Habitat for Humanity. The Legacy Place location plans to host giveback events for the community. Since 2010, the company has donated more than $25 million to local, national, and international causes.

Interfaith Social Services, a multifaceted service agency in Quincy, is offering back-to-school backpacks and school supplies. Interfaith also houses a food pantry and offers a homelessness prevention program and mental health counseling services. The agency distributes more than 1,000 backpacks in August to its food pantry clients. For more information, including how to donate, please contact Rick Doane at rdoane@interfaithsocialservices.org or 617-773-6203, ext.17.

Advertisement

The New England Food Allergy Treatment Center recently opened a new location in Quincy. The center will help treat patients with potentially severe food allergies. The center treats patients ages 2 and older. The center is led by Hingham resident Dr. Margaret Vallen and Dr. John Johnson and Dr. Jeffrey M. Factor. The center is located at 700 Congress St., Suite 305. For more information visit nefoodallergy.org or call 617-984-5228.

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com. Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.