Emerson’s ‘Nature’ returns to Concord as a play at Olde Manse

The great American essayist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson crafted one of his most inspiring environmental works – “Nature” – at The Old Manse in Concord, a house built for his grandfather. So it seems only fitting — and compelling — that the play of the same name, incorporating the works and teachings of Emerson and his good friend, Henry David Thoreau, would return to the Trustees of Reservations property this month.

“In the woods, we return to reason and faith. There I feel that nothing can befall me in life — no disgrace, no calamity, (leaving me my eyes,) which nature cannot repair.”

“It was the central home of the Emerson family before Emerson built his home there in the early 19th century,” said Tyson Forbes, creator, co-writer, and co-producer of “Nature, A Walking Play,” which debuted in 2014. “It was the inspiration to many of our country’s literary minds, and sits right next to the North Bridge where the Revolutionary War began.

“When we perform the piece there, it feels like the gap between generations disappears and that there is this direct flow of energy and spirit from past generations into the present,” said Forbes.

“Nature,” which has been on tour with the Minnesota-based TigerLion Arts theater company, will run for 17 performances – including two special morning shows – over three weeks, Sept. 13-29, in Concord. According to Michael Busack, the Trustees director at The Old Manse and Fruitlands Museum, this “was where these revolutionaries began an imperative conversation that still exists today.

“We still grapple with the same choices that Emerson and Thoreau did, but in present context,” said Busack. “Technology can be a disconnect for our minds, pushing us further from each other and the natural world. ‘Nature,’ in this setting, is a reminder of how important our relationship to the world around us is.”

Forbes, who also plays the role of Emerson, has a profound and personal connection to the show.

“I’m a great, great, great grandson of Ralph Waldo Emerson, and have had the privilege of being raised in the Emerson family,” he said. “Values of stewardship, self-reliance, and a deep connection to the natural world have been central to my life. As a professional theater artist, I’ve always had a desire to bring his character and spirit to audiences.”

To accentuate that relationship with the natural world, “Nature” is performed outdoors. Just don’t expect to sit still. Spectators move with the thespians throughout the property.

“The audience walks between four different sites and the transitions between these sites is as much a part of the piece as the drama that unfolds at the sites themselves,” said Forbes. “Many audience members have told me that they have never experienced anything like this. Last week, an audience member shared that they’ll never see that landscape in the same way.”

Markell Kiefer , co-writer and co-producer of the show, said The Old Manse is the ideal setting.

“The natural surroundings really are a character in the play – the wind in the trees, a flock of geese flying overhead, and the glorious colors of sunset add an incredible dimension to the story,” said Kiefer. “The audience movement has been a great way to keep audiences of all ages engaged – for kids especially. It’s a completely different experience than seeing a play from a traditional theater seat.”

The production also incorporates close to 30 singers from Concord, Carlisle, Harvard, Acton, Lexington and other surrounding communities, said Elizabeth Norton, director of the show’s community chorus.

“The audience is actively engaged in the production, and much of the job of the community chorus is to facilitate this engagement,” said Norton, who is also director of music ministry at First Parish in Concord.

“Besides singing a pre-show mini-concert and singing with the cast in several scenes, the chorus members function as guides for the audience as they walk from one scene to another. The show is immersive in that the audience and actors are all in the scenery together – part of the ‘set,’ if you will.”

Furthermore, the play’s main characters remain a part of the local social fabric.

“Emerson and Thoreau are still very present in Concord, and in First Parish in Concord,” she said. “They’re not just historical figures. Their words and deeds continue to impact the community today.

“We are their descendants – in some cases literally their biological descendants,” said Norton. “And they both expressed a relationship with the natural world that has deep resonance for us today as we experience the impact of climate change and our own impact on the natural world.”

Forbes said that he hopes “the audience will take away the need to engage with our relationship with the natural world. It is our most essential relationship on this small planet, and it cannot be ignored.”

“This relationship is ‘timeless’ because it is central to all of our lives, whether we acknowledge it or not,” he said. “We’re part and parcel of nature, and that will never change, no matter how sophisticated and technologically advanced we become. Nature is not a separate entity in our lives.”

In many ways, said Norton, the play “is a kind of time warp.”

“Because so much of the script is taken from Emerson and Thoreau’s writings, we hear their voices speaking to us today, speaking to us on a direct and emotional level,” she said. “It’s very different from reading them in an academic or even a religious setting.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net. For details on the play “Nature,” hosted by the Trustees of Reservations, visit thetrustees.org/natureplay.