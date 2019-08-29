School athletic directors face a new year, new challenges

“That day, it’s like you never had a summer break,” he said one week into the start of 2019 fall practices. “You just jump right in. You don’t ease into it. When everyone shows up, it’s full-speed ahead.”

Yet, even in his 12th year as AD and 29th year at the school, there is always that annual shock to the system when coaches line up at his door and everyone wants a piece of both his time and the turf field behind the school.

Newton North athletic director Tom Giusti tries to spend as much time as he can each summer getting ready for what awaits him on that first day of the fall sports season.

Advertisement

For Giusti, that means scheduling practice time for all varsity and sub-varsity teams, acclimating new coaching hires — James Saidnawey was hired as girls’ swimming and diving coach on Aug. 29 — and, most importantly he said, making sure everyone in the department is on the same page when it comes to eligibility, rule changes, and overall school philosophy.

“The easiest thing to do for a lot of these coaches is to coach the kids on the field,” he said. “It’s all the other things that go into it that you have to make sure everyone is aware of these days. You have to be able to mentor coaches on all the other things that go into being a coach: fund-raising, checking grades, meeting with parents, marketing the team to get some publicity for yourself and the kids on your team.

“It’s my job to make things easier for everyone else,” he concluded. “I can’t stress enough how important communication and organization is. It’s all part of the job. But you have to be all in on it.”

In some school districts — including Andover, Carver, Hopkinton, Haverhill, Methuen, and Whitman-Hanson — ADs are scrambling to reshuffle schedules since night games have been canceled because of the Eastern equine encephalitis threat.

Advertisement

With myriad issues at the start of each school year, we checked in with ADs across the region on new challenges and those unique to their respective schools:

■ Bob Maloney, Medford High (13th year) — “Finding qualified coaches is becoming more of a struggle. More people are getting into officiating rather than coaching, and the common problems associated with it. Coaches sacrifice so much for the love of the game and the sport. They lose valuable family time. You can not find one coach who is in it for the money.”

■ Pat Gonzalez, Newton South (sixth year) — “When you have so many contests in a short period of time, you are dealing with other schools that are like you and are challenged by field conditions, transportation issues, and personnel matters. The length of the season is also inflexible, since the dates are predetermined by the [Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association], and all those games have to happen regardless of weather or other problems.”

■ Stanley Vieira, Somerville (first year) — “This year there will be facility challenges with the field house not being available [due to new high school construction]. We will be playing many of our games at different venues, including playing our basketball games at Bunker Hill Community College. Managing this will be a total team effort, working with our administration and our elementary schools, and utilizing those facilities. The exciting part will be the construction of not only a new school and field house, but also the addition of a new turf field at Foss Park in the next year or so.”

Advertisement

■ Stever LaForest, Waltham (fourth year) — Moving to National Federation of State High School Associations rules for football this year “is going to be a challenge. There are more than 200 changes so that is a lot of adjusting that coaches, players, and even officials have to make. I am the liaison for football [in the Dual County League] so I was the one who met with the coaches [on Aug. 18] and there was a good 45 minutes of questions about all kinds of in-game situations. ”

■ Ryan Murphy, Watertown (second year) — “We have a great space in Victory Field and it’s how to best utilize that space. Being a smaller town we don’t have as many facilities. We offer so many sports — and everyone wants to be on the turf field — so it’s tough to find time for everyone. We try to fit as many of the varsity and sub-varsity teams on the field as possible, but it takes a lot of collaboration and understanding between the coaches to make that work.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.