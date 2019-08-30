Shoestring theater, artwork, and chorus rehearsals

The Ashland Business Association and Middlesex Savings Bank will host a free business networking event. Refreshments will be served in a relaxed setting where both ABA members and non-members can exchange business cards and discuss their work. Although the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP on the ABA website at ashlandbusinessassociation.com /event-3453479. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Middlesex Savings Bank, 2 West Union St.

The Ghost Light Players of MetroWest, a theater group from Marlborough , present the first annual Shoestring Theater Festival. The festival, created as part of a partnership with Enter Stage Left Theater, is a chance for eight teams of local theater artists to gather in a community setting and perform works of their choice. The participating teams face no restrictions on genre, style, or scope; the only limits are a $50 shoestring budget and a 50-minute runtime. The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 98 Hayden Rowe St., from 12 to 9 p.m. A new show will follow each hour with a short break in the afternoon. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling the box office at 508-263-0052, or at www.ghostlightplayers.com /boxoffice.

The Northborough Historical Society Museum will open for the Fall on Sundays from Sept. 8 to Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. The museum features exhibits on 300 years of industry, early schools, music, medicine, colonial and Native American artifacts and local sports (with a tribute to baseball legend and Northborough native Mark Fidrych). New this season are exhibits of families and a Northborough military family designed by intern Elizabeth Gitschier. Admission to the museum is free. The museum is located on the corner of 50 Main and School St.

Three Stones Gallery in Concord features the artwork of Betsy Silverman in “Refracted Visions,” an exhibit running from Sept. 4 through Oct. 16. Silverman creates near-photorealistic scenes using nothing but magazine clippings; she call this style of collage “fragmented realism.” Her work incorporates many elements of New England culture, from the Red Sox and the Patriots to lobsters and maps of Cape Cod, some of it buried in the words and textures of the clippings. A public reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 115 Commonwealth Ave. and is open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m.

The Newton Community Chorus is holding rehearsals for its Fall 2019 season beginning next week. New singers are welcome! The chorus holds two main concerts a year in Winter and Spring, most often performing with orchestral accompaniment and guest soloists. The audition is simple: sing at a rehearsal, then afterwards sing a bit of music covered that night with the pianist in front of a small music committee and the music director. Auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 16, and 23 at Newton Country Day School, 785 Centre Street beginning at 7:30 p.m., but it’s requested that you arrive 15 minutes early to register. This year’s Winter concert, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will feature Handel’s “Dettingen Te Deum” and Faure’s “Requiem.” For more info, go to www.newtoncommunitychorus.org or contact Jim Ball, president, at balldiamant@comcast.net.

