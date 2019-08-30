Should the MBTA institute a discount fare program for low income riders?

Senior attorney, Conservation Law Foundation; resides north of Boston

Everyone – no matter their income – should be able to move freely between the places we live, learn, work, worship, and play, using reliable and affordable public transit.

At MBTA hearings earlier this year, I heard many of my fellow riders testify that any fare increase would be a financial burden, requiring them to choose between a T pass and necessary expenses like rent and health care. A reduced fare option for anyone enrolled in a public benefit program or meeting income criteria, as proposed by the Green Justice Coalition, is necessary to ensure that low-income riders can get where they need to go. Low-income fares will unlock economic opportunities and provide a critical pathway out of poverty.

It can be less expensive to drive than to take the T, depending on where you travel. The MBTA has increased fares four times since 2012, most recently July 1, while gas prices have been steady and our roadways are overflowing with vehicles. We must get cars off the road, improve air quality, and cut carbon pollution, and affordable public transit will achieve those goals.

While critics of a low-income fare argue it might result in additional riders during peak commuting hours, a recent MIT study shows that low-income riders when offered lower fares took more off-peak trips than average riders. Additionally, riders took more trips than they would have taken without it. Thus, a low-income fare has the potential to increase ridership during hours where the system has excess capacity. An evaluation of a pilot MBTA Youth Pass also concluded that reduced fares increased trips for low-income youth and that the cost of extending it would pose minimal impacts on service.

Some of the lowest-income riders also routinely pay in cash. For more than a decade since the MBTA introduced the CharlieCard, riders using cash have paid a higher fare — a surcharge — to ride. The July 2019 fare hikes continue to unfairly penalize cash-paying riders by charging 50 cents more than the CharlieCard fare for the same Green Line ride.

For too long, the MBTA has discriminated against low-income riders. It is time for a low-income fare.

Luke Noble. (Ebersole Photography)

NO

Luke Noble

North Andover resident, Republican State Committee member

The MBTA is not currently in a financial position to offer subsidies to anyone. That would be fiscally irresponsible following the successful strides made by Governor Charles Baker to rehabilitate decades of neglect.

With much work still to do, we should, instead, focus on fixing the waste within the MBTA, and reducing costs for all riders. The administrative work to determine feasibility for these subsidies would additionally be costly and burden the other riders.

As with every subsidy that gets proposed, I have one question: Who’s going to pay for it? If the MBTA started offering these discounts, I believe the only way to pay for them would be to increase fares for the other riders or raise taxes. There are few commuters that would be happy about paying more for their commute to fund a subsidy.

It is not as though the MBTA has been operating flawlessly and can reasonably justify an increase to riders. If we think we can operate a subsidy without riders or taxpayers having to shoulder a new financial cost, we are dreaming. New York City last January launched a half-price bus and subway fare for low-income riders through $106 million included in its fiscal 2019 budget and hence paid by taxpayers.

Currently, about 60 percent of the cost of the T is paid by the taxpayers, with the rest paid by the riders. A more equitable system would see a larger portion of the cost paid by the riders, since they are the ones who use our public transit services. The Boston area is currently less expensive for public transportation than New York City, Seattle, Chicago, and Atlanta, to name a few. But a better solution would be to avoid adding to the burden of riders or taxpayers.

The MBTA has been under scrutiny for years for being inefficient in its spending, failing to collect fares from all riders, and allowing project costs to escalate. It is extremely premature to propose increasing the cost of the T by offering a subsidy when the government’s first obligation is to manage the tax dollars efficiently. This subsidy is simply not responsible to the taxpayers.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.