Brockton NAACP to host mayoral debate
The Brockton local branch of the NAACP is holding a debate on Wednesday, Sept. 11, among the candidates for mayor — ahead of the Sept. 17 preliminary election that will narrow the seven-person field to the top two candidates.
The election was called following the sudden death of Mayor Bill
Carpenter in July. The City Council appointed
former Council President Moises Rodrigues to fill the position until the
Nov. 5 election. Rodrigues is running for councilor-at-large.
The mayoral candidates include Jimmy Pereira, who is running for a second time after getting 45 percent of the vote in a 2017 challenge to Carpenter; Councilor-at-Large Jean Bradley Derenoncourt; Tony Branch, chairman of the Brockton Diversity Commission; Steven Figueiredo Jr.; and Carina Mompelas, a 23-year-old cancer survivor.
Also running are Council President Robert S. Sullivan; and former judge and state representative Mark Lawton, who said he’s moving back to Brockton from Bridgewater to run.
The debate will take place at Brockton High School from 7 to 9 p.m., with a chance to meet the candidates beforehand at a reception from 6 to 7 p.m.
