Framingham to hold gun buyback program

Framingham is holding a gun buyback program Saturday, Sept. 14. The public health and safety event will allow residents to anonymously and safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, reducing the potential for an accidental discharge or wrongdoing in a home.

As an incentive to participate, residents will receive gift cards for each firearm they turn into public safety officers. Guns can be dropped off free with no questions asked and no identification required.

The drop-off will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, in the parking lot of the Capital Improvements Building at the Department of Public Works, 100 Western Ave.