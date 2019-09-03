Framingham to hold gun buyback program
Framingham is holding a gun buyback program Saturday, Sept. 14. The public health and safety event will allow residents to anonymously and safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, reducing the potential for an accidental discharge or wrongdoing in a home.
As an incentive to participate, residents will receive gift cards for each firearm they turn into public safety officers. Guns can be dropped off free with no questions asked and no identification required.
The drop-off will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, in the parking lot of the Capital Improvements Building at the Department of Public Works, 100 Western Ave.
Advertisement
The Framingham Police Department and the Middlesex Sheriff’s office will be managing the site and handing the guns turned in, and State Police will later destroy all the guns received.
The values of the gift cards will range depending on the firearm type: $250 for an assault weapon; $150 for a revolver, handgun, semi-automatic weapon, shotgun, or rifle; and $25 for a BB or pellet gun.
Firearms should be unloaded and safe, and placed in a bag, box, or case in the backseat or trunk of the participant’s vehicle.
The city held previous gun buyback events in 2016 and 2018.
This year’s event is a collaboration among Framingham Police, the Middlesex Sheriff’s office, Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer, and the City Council, with support from the MetroWest Health Foundation, MutualOne Bank, the Framingham Police Association, the Framingham Police Athletic League, and other community partners.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.