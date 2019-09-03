Join in as Newton plans centennial of women’s right to vote
The city of Newton is seeking volunteers to begin planning a local celebration to recognize the centennial of American women’s right to vote.
The city is working with Historic Newton, the League of Women Voters of Newton, the Newton Free Library, and other civic organizations to plan the city’s commemorations of the amendment’s passage, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s office.
The city is also working with the Women’s Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Massachusetts, the statement said.
The 19th Amendment of the Constitution, which forbids denying a citizen the right to vote because of their gender, came after decades of work and advocacy by American women seeking the vote.
It was passed by Congress in June 1919 and became law after the 36th state to ratify it — Tennessee — did so on Aug. 18, 1920, according to the Library of Congress. (Massachusetts ratified the 19th Amendment on June 25, 1919, according to the state Women’s Suffrage Celebration Coalition.)
The city will hold a brainstorming session on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. in room 204 at Newton City Hall at 1000 Commonwealth Ave.
Officials ask anyone interested in attending the meeting or be involved with the planning to contact Dana Hanson at dhanson@newtonma.gov.
