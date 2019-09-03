Join in as Newton plans centennial of women’s right to vote

The city of Newton is seeking volunteers to begin planning a local celebration to recognize the centennial of American women’s right to vote.

The city is working with Historic Newton, the League of Women Voters of Newton, the Newton Free Library, and other civic organizations to plan the city’s commemorations of the amendment’s passage, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s office.

The city is also working with the Women’s Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Massachusetts, the statement said.